A 2-year-old boy was killed Saturday after being run over by a bus in the family’s driveway.
Authorities were called to an address about 5 miles east of DeWitt, just before 1 p.m. on a report a juvenile had been run over in the driveway.
Two-year-old Maddox Weber was declared dead by the responding medical units.
A news release said Maddox was accidentally run over by his father, who was driving the bus.
Accident reconstruction experts with the Nebraska State Patrol investigated. Neither drugs nor alcohol were considered factors in the boy’s death.
Rescue workers from DeWitt and Wilber also responded.