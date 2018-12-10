Scammers swindled an 87-year-old Lincoln woman out of nearly $42,000 after making her believe her out-of-state grandson needed bond money, a police spokeswoman said Monday.
The fraud reported Saturday occurred over the course of five days, Officer Angela Sands said.
Initially the woman was instructed to wire about $12,000 to a Florida bank account so the callers posing as her grandson and his lawyer in Texas could get him out of jail, Sands said.
Then she was told to send another $15,000, and later they told her to mail $9,000 cash to New Jersey.
Finally she bought $6,000 in Home Depot gift cards and gave them the card information over the phone, Sands said.
The case remains under investigation.