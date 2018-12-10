Try 1 month for 99¢

Scammers swindled an 87-year-old Lincoln woman out of nearly $42,000 after making her believe her out-of-state grandson needed bond money, a police spokeswoman said Monday.

The fraud reported Saturday occurred over the course of five days, Officer Angela Sands said.

Initially the woman was instructed to wire about $12,000 to a Florida bank account so the callers posing as her grandson and his lawyer in Texas could get him out of jail, Sands said.

Then she was told to send another $15,000, and later they told her to mail $9,000 cash to New Jersey.

Finally she bought $6,000 in Home Depot gift cards and gave them the card information over the phone, Sands said.

The case remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

Tags

Reporter

Riley Johnson reports on breaking news and public safety issues in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska.

Load comments