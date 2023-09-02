Disruptions to 911 service in several southeast Nebraska counties, including Lancaster County, have been resolved, Lincoln Police said.

In a tweet Sunday, police said the technical difficulties that led to the widespread outage were addressed and that all 911 lines are operational.

On Saturday, Lincoln Police Lt. Jason Wesch said the disruptions were caused by technical problems at Windstream, a telecommunications contractor in Lincoln.

There was a fire at the Windstream office in downtown Lincoln on Friday night, which damaged a transformer. The company was relying on a generator to continue online communications centers, but the generator failed.

Other counties that may have been affected included Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer and York.

Impacts on individual Windstream customers have largely been resolved as well, Windstream said in a tweet Sunday.

