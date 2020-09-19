 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
90 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick alert

90 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 90 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, increasing the community total to 5,630 cases. The death rate in the county remains at 23.

There were 486 cases reported for the week that ended Saturday, which is down from 690 — a pandemic high — the previous week. The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 11.9%, down from 13% the week prior. 

Many of the recent cases have been among college students, with a total of 689 cases reported at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln since classes resumed in mid-August.

Statewide as of Friday night, there have been 40,387 cases and 442 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says
'We will make Husker football work,' mayor says; Health Department likely to green light Halloween
City-funded grants, increased city contracting opportunities pitched to help Lincoln businesses

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News