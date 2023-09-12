Twenty-two years after the phrase "Never Forget" became associated with the 9/11 terrorist attacks, two survivors are worried that America is forgetting.

Gordon Huie and Chris Hardej have very different stories of how the day unfolded, and in the years since they've been traveling around the world to tell those stories and remind people of the tragedy and its aftermath.

They will be in Lincoln next week at three public events — Sept. 17 at Heartlands Church, 10000 Yankee Hill Road; Sept. 18 at United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.; and Sept. 19 at Union College Church, 4801 Prescott Ave. The events all start at 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Huie — who became an orthopedic surgeon in the late 1980s — was heading to a hospital close to Chinatown to work on a research paper. As he looked up, he saw the towers on fire and made his way toward the smoke.

“As I got to the base of Tower 2, Tower 2 came exploding down on top of me,” Huie said.

After a few minutes he was able to assess the situation around him and made the decision to leave the scene and head for the nearest hospital, where he knew he would be able to help.

When he got there, all he had was one suture kit and a conference table.

"I’m used to being in an operating room where I have a full staff as I’m sewing people together," he said.

He doesn't know how many people he operated on that day, but does remember making shoes for a barefoot woman and an elderly couple that had just come out of the subway system. Another was a police officer who dove under an ambulance when the towers collapsed.

Huie is known as a “triple” — somebody who was a survivor of 9/11, a rescue worker and who lost a loved one that day. His sister, Susan, didn’t work at the towers, but that day she was on the top floors of the North Tower at the Windows on the World restaurant for a breakfast meeting.

“I didn’t think that she would be at the World Trade Center, but unfortunately she was there,” Huie said. “If I knew sis was down at the World Trade, my whole world would have collapsed right then and there. I would have been useless to anyone."

Huie said even today he can still smell and taste the air of ground zero.

“Everything is as if it just happened yesterday,” Huie said. “It’s very fresh.”

He's living with the impact of that day in other ways, too, having been diagnosed with three types of cancer that have been linked to ground zero. His illnesses forced him to retire in 2021.

Next week will mark his third visit to Lincoln, as he previously spoke at events at Lincoln Southeast High School, where the school’s performing arts center is dedicated to 9/11 victim Jennifer L. Dorsey-Howley. Dorsey-Hawley graduated in 1985 and worked in the World Trade Center, where she died along with her unborn child in the attacks.

While Huie was at the hospital, Hardej was inside the North Tower on the 82nd floor, where he worked at the New York State Department of Transportation.

His work day began at 7:30 a.m., just a little over an hour before the first tower was attacked.

“I remember looking out the window that morning, since I am a flier with the Air Force military and National Guard. I remember thinking, what a beautiful day to fly,” Hardej said.

Thankfully he worked with his back toward the window.

“If I was looking out the window there, who knows what frame of mind I’d be in today if I saw it coming,” Hardej said.

American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower at 8:46 a.m., killing 76 members on board and hundreds inside. Hardej said he couldn’t hear it coming when the plane was flying at such a fast speed.

“The only indication I had was a quick rush of wind like a big whoosh over my shoulder as it slammed into the building and it pushed the building forward and then back,” Hardej said.

Hardej sat on a chair with wheels and described the feeling as the building sliding out from underneath him. Across his office, others fell to the ground.

After the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center, Hardej said they had drills every six months where they would go to the front door and wait for directions. This time, it wasn’t a drill.

At first, like many others, Hardej thought the plane was an accident. At 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower, killing all 51 passengers and nine crew members.

“Now you know it wasn’t an accident," he said. "Two buildings don’t get hit on a beautiful day.”

Hardej was able to make it down the stairs and away from the scene just as the South Tower collapsed.

“I feel a rush of wind and I look over my left shoulder there to see this billowing cloud of dust,” said Hardej, who wasn't able to make it home until 1:30 p.m. that day.

“My wife pretty much thought she was a widow until I got home,” Hardej said.

Two and a half weeks after 9/11, Hardej deployed to the Persian Gulf.

“That gave me the opportunity while I was there to write everything I remember down on paper because I figured after 20 years … that I would forget trying to remember things 20 years later,” Hardej said.

Hardej retired in January of 2022 and gets together with his surviving coworkers every year to have a memorial service for those who died that day. Huie and Hardej both said that sharing their story is good for their mental health rather than keeping those memories suppressed.

“I have no problem talking about and giving the story," Hardej said. "I may choke up a little when I do certain parts because you do remember certain things a little more vividly than others, but it turns out that it definitely helps in talking about it."

See photos from the 2023 Patriot Day ceremony in Lincoln Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11 Patriot Day Ceremony, 9.11