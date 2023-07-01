After watching his favorite NBA team, the Houston Rockets, give back to their community, 8-year-old Sebastian McAndrew decided he wanted to do the same.

The soon-to-be third grader hopes to join the NBA someday, but for now, the team has inspired him to give back in his own community. This summer, Sebastian is running a clothing drive to collect donations for the People’s City Mission.

The clothing drive began a week ago and will run until Friday. New and used clothing can be dropped off in the Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., during normal business hours.

Sebastian and his mom, Madison McAndrew, volunteered to serve meals at Matt Talbot Kitchen when he realized he wanted to help those who were experiencing homelessness when he got older. McAndrew responded, “You’re never too young or too old to help other people, so why not find a way to help people now?”

Shortly after, McAndrew made a few calls and they chose People’s City Mission as their donation destination. Sebastian talked with Calvert Recreation Center, where he has been attending summer camp, about his idea of collecting clothing.

“We were ecstatic for him. We were so proud that he had this idea, and what a great way for him to give back to the Lincoln community,” said Nicole Weber, center supervisor at Calvert.

That week, Sebastian shared his idea with the other campers and the purpose behind the drive. The campers decorated a large cardboard box for donations, along with dozens of signs to hang around the rec center to spread the word with visitors.

Originally, Sebastian hoped the two-week drive would allow enough time for the box to merely fill up. Within a few days, the goal was quickly surpassed as the clothing was stacked up surrounding the box.

“I just like helping people,” Sebastian said. “It gives me a good feeling.”

His actions will not only help those who will receive the clothing, but has provided a first-hand experience of philanthropy for other campers.

“It’s extremely impactful to our other campers to see Sebastian come up with an idea on his own and then be able to put all the pieces together to make it happen,” Weber said.

Weber doesn’t think Sebastian’s positive impact on the community will be short-lived.

“That’s just kind of the young man that Sebastian is,” Weber said. “He’s a caring kid and worries about others.”

Sebastian’s mom said that while she’s helped guide him along the way, the whole drive has been his own doing.

“He’s the brains behind this whole operation and I’ve just sort of helped steer it a little bit,” McAndrew said.

But she thanked Calvert, where she said her son has been encouraged.

“He has so many people surrounding him that have helped him with this and without that kind of support, he wouldn’t be able to be helping the larger community,” McAndrew said.

Sebastian and his mom both hope that this drive will encourage the other students to give back to the community in their own ways.

“He’s an inspiration to me and to a lot of other people now. I’ve always known he’s amazing, but a lot of other people now see that he’s amazing too,” McAndrew said. “I hope that it inspires other kids to want to get involved in the community too.”