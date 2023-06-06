One of the road projects that was causing nightmares for drivers in southeast Lincoln is now complete.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials announced Tuesday that 70th Street is now open from Saltillo Road north to Rokeby Road.

The street had been closed since early August for a paving project related to the new Standing Bear High School that’s set to open in the fall. The project included new road surfacing, a new water main and a roundabout at 70th Street and Carger Lane.

The completion of that project should relieve some of the traffic pressure in the area caused by multiple road projects occurring at the same time.

The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road has been closed since February as part of a State Department of Transportation project to do prep work for construction of a new interchange at South 82nd Street to serve traffic exiting the South Beltway. It's scheduled to remain closed until sometime this fall.

The 82nd Street interchange, as well as one at roughly 30th Street, will provide drivers additional ways to get on and off the beltway that opened in December. Currently, the only way to enter and exit the road between U.S. 77 and 120th Street is an interchange at 68th Street.

With 70th Street now open north of Saltillo, it makes it more convenient for drivers exiting there, who can now go north after exiting the beltway.

