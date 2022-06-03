70th Street link to Saltillo Road to close for several months

Beginning Monday, 70th Street will close between Rokeby and Saltillo roads as crews work to extend utility lines and add a roundabout adjacent to the new Standing Bear High School.

The work is scheduled to be completed in October. The school will open in August 2023.

Work will be focused on the intersection of 70th Street and Carger Lane, just north of the ongoing South Beltway construction project. Traffic on Saltillo Road will not be disrupted during construction, but expect more traffic on 56th and 84th streets while 70th Street is closed.

The posted detour will include Rokeby Road and South 84th Street.

