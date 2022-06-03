 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

70th Street link to Saltillo Road to close for several months

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln South Beltway is a 4-lane freeway under construction near the city of Lincoln, NE. It will eventually link US Highway 77 in the west and Nebraska Highway 2 in the east. The project is being built by Hawkins construction and is being substantially funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Construction began in March of 2020, and is scheduled to be open to traffic in April of 2023. In this video, you can see that traffic has been diverted onto the new Saltillo Road bridge over US-77. Additionally, US-77 traffic has been diverted onto the permanent southbound lanes. The 54th Street bridge has also been opened to traffic, and the bridge decks at 27th St and Nebraska Parkway have been poured!

I am not in any way officially involved with the project. I am only making these videos for fun and public education.

Music used in this video courtesy of the Youtube Audio Library.

Thanks a lot for watching. If you want to see more of these updates, feel free to subscribe!

#Lincoln #SouthBeltway #Construction

Contact:

Email: lincolnsouthbeltway@gmail.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thefourfoot?fan_landing=true

Beginning Monday, 70th Street will close between Rokeby and Saltillo roads as crews work to extend utility lines and add a roundabout adjacent to the new Standing Bear High School.

The work is scheduled to be completed in October. The school will open in August 2023.

Watch now: 'I know Baby Girl is my dog' — Shelter stay finally ends after four years
How much does it cost to open a school? Early LPS budget forecast gives insight

Work will be focused on the intersection of 70th Street and Carger Lane, just north of the ongoing South Beltway construction project. Traffic on Saltillo Road will not be disrupted during construction, but expect more traffic on 56th and 84th streets while 70th Street is closed.

The posted detour will include Rokeby Road and South 84th Street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wells Fargo workforce pushes to form a new union

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News