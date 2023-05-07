Two years ago, turning 68 years old and living in remission from breast cancer, Kathee Sanchez decided it was time to get serious about running.

When Sanchez was undergoing chemoradiation and other treatment for cancer, running gave her something to look forward to and helped her stay positive.

"One day I just asked myself, 'Could I pull off a marathon?'" Sanchez said.

She joined Beginner's Luck — a seven-week running clinic in Lincoln dedicated to helping runners of all ages and backgrounds to incorporate running into their routine while preparing for races.

Sunday afternoon, Sanchez crossed the finish line of the Lincoln Marathon — her third marathon -- with a time of 5:47:07.

"There's a great running community here in Lincoln and they've supported me so much along the way," Sanchez said. "Running is something you can do where you challenge yourself as you go. You don't have to match with anyone and everyone is so encouraging and positive."

Sanchez has been asked how she has the energy to keep running.

"Why not?" she said. "If I can do it, why not? It helps me enjoy life more and I think it keeps you more positive sometimes, because you're able to appreciate it."

Just finishing the 26.2 miles was her goal, she said.

"I don't always have good days, and you're never always going to have good days, but you're going to have people encouraging you straight through," she said.

That encouragement helped to get her to the finish line, she said.

Between the route's many hills and a 23-degree jump in temperature between the beginning to the end of the race, Sanchez was pushed to her limits.

When she wasn't getting high-fives from children along the track or keeping pace and talking with other runners, Sanchez said she even turned to prayer for help.

"It sounds weird, but when things get tough, I just start saying rosaries," she said. "I say, 'I'm gonna do as many steps as this rosary's gonna take me, and when I'm done with that one I start all over again."

When her pain was its worst, Sanchez said it also helped to give herself some perspective.

"You just say, 'I said I'm gonna do this; I'm gonna do it,'" she said. "(And) you know everyone out there is having a tough time."

And when all else failed, she said, she reminded herself to focus on the positives.

"The thing about runners is, we run toward the pain, not away from it," Sanchez said. "We know it's gonna hurt, but it's so much fun to do it. You feel healthier, you eat better, you sleep better, you just have more energy — it's just well worth the effort."

