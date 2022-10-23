6,000 runners brave heat and wind in ninth annual Good Life Halfsy

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the first of 6,000 runners crossed the Railyard finish line of the Good Life Halfsy's ninth annual half-marathon, the largest road race in Nebraska.

Less than 15 minutes later, with a finishing time of 9:43 a.m., hundreds of supporters cheered from the sidelines as 26-year-old Phillip Duncan ran across the finish line with 22-year-old Alex France. A 2-foot red rope tied around their pointer fingers linked the two together.

Both men have been running for over a decade, with one glaring difference: France is blind.

"He'll give me audio cues, but (the rope) helps me stay connected to him so I don't drift," France said. "It just helps feel where I need to be on the course"

During his freshman year of high school, France was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, an degenerative eye disease that causes vision impairment. According to France, it's likely he's had the disease since birth, but it didn't fully develop until high school and has progressively gotten worse since.

In his senior year, France started running with a guide partner after he ran into a tree and over the cones used to mark the race course.

France attended Midland University after graduating Millard North High School, where he met Duncan, the university's assistant track and field and cross country coach. During college competitions, Duncan worked with France as his guide runner, a trend that continues today.

"It's a lot more paying attention to the surroundings and being really audible with my communications and cues," Duncan said. "If I were racing myself, I'd be more focused on the inside, on my pace and my race itself whereas now I'm more focused on what's on the ground, who's in front of us and where's the next turn."

France views running not only as a physical outlet, but an opportunity to inspire others.

"To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift," France said, quoting famed long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine. "I wasn't going to let being blind stop me from doing what I love and I can use it as something to inspire other people to get out there and follow their dreams and their goals."

Although they love and appreciate the local running scene, both France and Duncan have their sights set on bigger competitions. Duncan currently hopes to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Trials in the marathon while France is aiming for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

"The running community is probably the best community," France said. "And there's a lot of support, that's evident with the amount of crowd out on the course. This is the most people I've ever seen come out for a half. Everybody really cares about everybody."

And that support, paired with the two's trust in each other, is crucial on the track.

“If I'm having a rough day and he's having a good day, it can be hard to keep up,” Duncan said. "There’s been times we’ve both kind of pulled each other through races or workouts. ... (I have to) communicate to make sure he's able to maneuver through the course safely."

While France and Duncan battled fatigue and wind, their early finish, despite not matching their goal pace, kept them away from the worst conditions.

While temperatures were mild when the race started, the wind was already acting up, with gusts eventually reach upward of 40 mph.

Steadily climbing throughout the morning, temperatures reached 85 degrees by the end of the race, a record for Oct. 23 that prompted a surge of 911 medical calls for runners.

Battalion Chief Bob Watton said Lincoln Fire and Rescue didn’t have official numbers on the amount of runners who needed medical assistance at the race. He said the surge “tapped out all of (their) resources” to the point that LFR had to call on rural fire departments to come to Lincoln and assist.

However, Duncan noted, the weather was nothing compared to last year's race-cancelling weather and the COVID-19 circumstances the year before.

"A cap-out of 5,000-something people is awesome, just to see everyone back again for the competition," he said. "It's just great to be back."