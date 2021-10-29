599 and counting — 'Big Red Ed' Svendsen to attend his 600th Husker game Saturday

In the mid-1950s, Ed Svendsen went to his first Nebraska football games, riding with his father from Nelson to Lincoln to see the Huskers in Memorial Stadium.
Saturday, the man known as “Big Red Ed” will hit a milestone, attending his 600th Nebraska football game, a remarkable streak that started when he was a teenager, but it really took off when he enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1960.
And things escalated even further in 1962, when a coach from Wyoming named Bob Devaney resurrected a moribund Nebraska program and started the Huskers on a four-decade run of greatness.
“I think I saw a game in '54 and '55,” Svendsen said. “I know I saw Indiana in '56. I was in the band, and we came up for band day. I started at NU in the fall of 1960, and in my second year, Bob Devaney came in and it turned around. That’s when I got hooked. My wife (Dorothy) got hooked when she married me. She loves to go to the games as much as I do.”
Svendsen, who spent more than 30 years as an independent adjuster for GAB Robins and retired from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association in 2004, could hardly have been a more loyal fan.
“Since I started at the university, I’ve missed — I don’t remember for sure — six or seven or eight home games,” he said. “Then when our kids got old enough that we could get a babysitter or they could babysit themselves, in '81, '82, '83, we starting going to quite a few away games.”
Quite a few games — both at home and away — is an understatement.
Coming into Saturday, in those 599 games, Nebraska is 462-133-4. At Memorial Stadium, the Huskers are 329-73-1 in his presence, while NU is 133-60-3 when he travels to road games.
And the Svendsens have driven to 195 of the 196 road games, flying only once, to the 2001 Rose Bowl.
They’ve had some memorable experiences in places like Norman, Oklahoma, where they got their tickets for the 1988 game through a friend.
“Come to find out, those tickets were in the Oklahoma parents’ section,” Svendsen said. “I’m sitting there in Nebraska red, cheering for the Huskers right in the middle of all the Oklahoma parents. I remember LeRoy Etienne was a linebacker, and I'd yell ‘get him LeRoy.’ When Oklahoma would make a play, a guy behind me would yell ‘Where’s LeRoy? What happened to him?'
“Nebraska won 7-3. It was a late afternoon kickoff, it was misting and raining all the time. We’d parked in a church parking lot. It was dark when the game was over, and we couldn’t find that parking lot for 35-40 minutes. But it was worth it.”
Asked for his favorite game, Svendsen thought for a few seconds, then replied:
“My favorite is probably the Fiesta Bowl in ‘96 when Nebraska kicked the crap out of Florida, 63-24,” Svendsen said. “But there were so many when Osborne was head coach.
"Back then, I had a saying if we’d get ahead by a couple touchdowns in the second quarter, I’d yell to the people around me, 'the rout is on.' The last 20 years, I haven’t been able to yell it that much.”
But the Svendsens have remained steadfast as the Huskers have struggled on the field. They’ve gone to all of the games this year — driving to Illinois, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Minnesota — and will miss only the Wisconsin game this season.
And Svendsen remains a steadfast supporter of coach Scott Frost, whom he, of course, watched play nearly every game of his Nebraska career.
“We believe in him,” he said. “We know he’s had a tough time. Fans need to be patient. He’s got to have the time to get the ship righted and get it going again. We can’t keep firing coaches every four years. It doesn’t work.”
So at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Svendsens will be settled into their seats in row 20 of Section 28 in West Stadium when foot will meet ball to open the Nebraska-Purdue game — and Ed will be watching the Huskers in person for the 600th time.
Big Red Ed, indeed.
