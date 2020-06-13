You are the owner of this article.
56th and Yankee Hill to close Monday, roundabout planned
Work will begin Monday to replace the four-way stop at 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road with a roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted to South 40th Street, Pine Lake Road, Saltillo Road and South 70th Street while work continues through November.

Beginning in July, crews will turn to reconstruction and resurfacing of South 56th Street between Bridle Lane and Thompson Creek Boulevard.

The roundabout is the first of two coordinated projects in the area. The reconstruction and resurfacing of South 56th Street between Bridle Lane and Thompson Creek Boulevard is scheduled to begin in July.

