55 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County Saturday

Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 3,074.
The number of local deaths remains at 15. Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 180 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 26,391.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday. The state's total is 332. The total number of people tested for the virus rose to 277,526.
