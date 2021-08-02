40 artists, 34 porches, three neighborhoods: Sunday’s Porch-Art-Palooza to connect Lincoln’s artists, art lovers

The renamed Porch-Art-Palooza is also bringing the art outdoors, to nearly three dozen front porches in those neighborhoods along a 7.5-mile route.

The change made sense this year, Gomez said.

“This year, with the pandemic, nobody wants to go inside someone else’s house, and nobody wants people inside their house.”

They had no problem finding interested artists; they signed up 40 and had to turn some away, Gomez said.

Not all of them are from the three neighborhoods; some will share space with those who are. And not all the resident artists have porches; some found space on the porches of home-owning strangers.

Which is an unintended benefit of the event, Wiese said. It’s bringing together the historic neighborhoods’ renters and owners. “It’s connecting a lot of demographics of people who don’t often cross paths. I think that’s really valuable.”

Gomez encouraged the artists to try to sell their work at a variety of price points, including smaller, affordable items -- like stickers and postcards and 5-by-8 prints.

“People want to buy something,” she said. “It may be a $3 something, but people want to buy.”