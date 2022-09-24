4,000 jack-o'-lanterns to light up Mahoney, and other Halloween fun at state parks

Warren Buffett will help light up Mahoney State Park next month.

So will Oprah, Drake, JLo and 4,000 other glowing pumpkins — fake and faux — that will make up the park’s first Jack O' Lantern World Halloween display.

Traditional jack-o’-lanterns. Influential women jack-o’-lanterns. Famous figures jack-o’-lanterns. A 45-foot dragon, a 15-foot unicorn, a U.S. flag — all made from jack-o’-lanterns.

“You’re going to see things that you would have thought people would have never put together using pumpkins,” said Peter Starykowicz, whose company is staging the monthlong event. “It’s something that is really unique.”

His Illinois-based business, All Community Events, hosts races and runs and other holiday displays, like Santa’s Rock N Lights exhibit in Papillion.

But it jumped into the jack-o’-lantern business last year, hosting a show in Lake Zurich, Illinois. It was a hit.

“People just came out and they saw something they never expected, something like they’ve never seen before. And it was an incredible experience.”

This year, the company expanded to four displays in four states. And that takes an army of more than 50 artisan carvers, carpenters, architects, designers and event planners who have been working for months.

Some of the jack-o’-lanterns are so intricate they took 20 hours to carve, Starykowicz said.

“For someone who's never been to something like this, it’s almost hard to explain, because they've never seen anything like this.”

At Mahoney State Park, off Interstate 80 near Ashland, guests will see 17 separate displays along a three-quarter-mile paved walking path. From one point, they’ll be able to see 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns at once, he said.

The show runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. Tickets are required and range in price from $14 to $16 for children 3 to 12, and $20 to $24 for those 13 or older.

To buy tickets, and for more information, go to: thejackolanternworld.com/Omaha.

But Mahoney isn’t the only state park or recreation area celebrating Halloween this year:

Indian Cave: Haunted Hollow, Oct. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22 — Haunted hayrack rides, trick-or-treating, outdoor movies, scavenger hunt, pumpkin rolling, craft market and campsite-decorating contest.

Ponca: Hallowfest, Oct. 8, 15 — Activities include crafts, a pumpkin-rolling contest, pumpkin-carving contest, haunted drive and campground-decorating contest.

Details: Call the park at 402-755-2284.

Johnson Lake: Halloween Haunt, Oct. 8 — Pumpkin painting from 1-3 p.m. at Area C Campsite; decoration judging will begin at 6 p.m. at the main campground, with prizes going to the top three finishers.

Trunk or treating will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the boat parking area.

Calamus: Pumpkin Carvers Event, Oct. 15 — 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. event will include pumpkin carving, games with prizes, a downhill pumpkin-rolling derby, food, campsite decorating, trick-or-treating and lighted pumpkin displays.

Branched Oak: Spooktacular, Oct. 15 — Middle Oak Creek Campground will host a pumpkin-rolling contest, pumpkin carving, costume contest, campsite decorating, trick-or-treating, haunted trail and haunted hayrack ride.

Fremont Lakes: Oct. 15 — Campers decorate campsites in a Halloween theme; children trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. during decoration judging.

Details: 402-727-2922.

Ash Hollow: Halloween in the Hollow, Oct. 22 — 2-6 p.m. (mountain time) event includes games, s’mores, pumpkin picking and decorating, a scavenger hunt, hayrack rides and a costume contest, which begins at 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m., Trunk or Treat sponsored by conservation officers, area emergency medical services and law enforcement, with their vehicles available to view.

Wildcat Hills: Howl in the Hills hike, Oct. 22 — This half-mile nighttime hike begins at 7 p.m. (mountain time). Hikers should bring a flashlight and hiking shoes.

Register by Oct. 6 by calling 308-436-3777.

Red Willow: Camp and Treat, Oct. 28-30 — Campsite decorating, kids’ pumpkin-carving contest and trick-or-treating. Campers who bring treats for kids get reduced camping rates.