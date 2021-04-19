 Skip to main content
39-year-old male charged with sexually assaulting a minor
Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man on sex trafficking of a minor charges on Monday. 

Troy Springer allegedly had sex with a juvenile female in return for drugs and a place to stay, according to the LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks. 

Banks said LPD could provide no further information about the case, which remains under investigation. Springer was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Monday.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

