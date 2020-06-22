You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
36 people become naturalized Americans at first Lincoln ceremony since pandemic began
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

36 people become naturalized Americans at first Lincoln ceremony since pandemic began

{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday afternoon, 36 new American citizens were welcomed at the first naturalization ceremony in Lincoln since February.

Chief Judge John M. Gerrard of the U.S. District Court in Nebraska led two celebrations, each with 18 people, in front of the Chief Standing Bear statue on Centennial Mall.

The setting for the ceremony was chosen to promote social distancing, but also because Chief Standing Bear signifies the equal protection under the law that all U.S. citizens are guaranteed, Gerrard said.

“He could not be arrested and held captive because the color of his skin is different than yours or mine,” Gerrard said.

A small crowd watched as the diverse group of people pledged an oath of allegiance to the U.S. and received their naturalization certificates.

Many look forward to voting and taking actives roles in the community as citizens, including Ivonne Sinda.

Sinda, 18, of the Congo, has been living in the U.S. with her parents and made the decision to become a citizen as soon as she reached legal age.

“I had a lot of people helping me along the way,” Sinda said.

People brought homemade banners to mark their family and friends' citizenship. A group of seven children wearing star-spangled hair ties and clothing held red, white and blue balloons.

Annalisa Baade attended to support a man she met at Lincoln Literacy. She helped him learn English and study for the naturalization test.

“It’s pretty exciting and cool to see how far he has come,” Baade said.

The naturalization process is not easy, said Traci Ourada, who supported her sister-in-law from Brazil.

“I’m really excited for her,” Ourada said. “She’s worked really hard for this.”

As Gerrard congratulated the group, he reminded them they are renouncing their previous governments, but not their native land, culture, heritage or language.

“As an American, you may freely adhere to views on the left, on the right or anywhere in between,” Gerrard said. “Simply stated, there is no specific American way to think or believe.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News