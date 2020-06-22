36 people become naturalized Americans at first Lincoln ceremony since pandemic began

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday afternoon, 36 new American citizens were welcomed at the first naturalization ceremony in Lincoln since February.

Chief Judge John M. Gerrard of the U.S. District Court in Nebraska led two celebrations, each with 18 people, in front of the Chief Standing Bear statue on Centennial Mall.

The setting for the ceremony was chosen to promote social distancing, but also because Chief Standing Bear signifies the equal protection under the law that all U.S. citizens are guaranteed, Gerrard said.

“He could not be arrested and held captive because the color of his skin is different than yours or mine,” Gerrard said.

A small crowd watched as the diverse group of people pledged an oath of allegiance to the U.S. and received their naturalization certificates.

Many look forward to voting and taking actives roles in the community as citizens, including Ivonne Sinda.

Sinda, 18, of the Congo, has been living in the U.S. with her parents and made the decision to become a citizen as soon as she reached legal age.

“I had a lot of people helping me along the way,” Sinda said.