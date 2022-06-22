 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
35 places to watch fireworks in and around Lincoln

Firework stand set up

Madysin Frost stretches table covering while setting up the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday. Sales can begin Friday in Nebraska, although Lincoln only allows sales July 3-4.

For those who love the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks, the wait is almost over.

Fireworks sales open across most of Nebraska on Friday. In Lincoln, fireworks stands are open only July 3-4.

For those who prefer to enjoy their fireworks from a distance, public displays are set to start lighting up the sky this weekend.

Many displays will accompany community celebrations that include food trucks, music and, in some cases, parades.

Lincoln's annual Uncle Sam Jam is again set for July 3 at Oak Lake Park. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., with live music from Soul Dawg to start at 6:15 p.m. before fireworks cap the event.

Firework stand set up

Genesis Coulter (left) and Madysin Frost cover tables in patriotic bunting in the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday. Sales can begin Friday in Nebraska, although Lincoln only allows sales July 3-4.

Free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the lots adjacent to Haymarket Park. StarTran will provide free shuttles from 5-11 p.m. between Oak Lake Park and the Haymarket Garage, the Gold's Building and County-City Building in downtown Lincoln.

The annual Seward Fourth of July celebration will include live entertainment, a craft and car show, with the parade starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks cap the event.

Here's a guide to community events over the next two weekends:

Lincoln

Lincoln Saltdogs, fireworks following Friday's game, Haymarket Park. saltdogs.com

Uncle Sam Jam, events July 3, Oak Lake Park, lincoln.ne.gov

Pine Lake, July 3

Capitol Beach Lake, July 4

Beatrice

Homestead Days, events through Sunday, fireworks following Beatrice Speedway races Friday night. Facebook.com

Eagle

Eagle Fun Day, events Saturday, Facebook.com

Eagle Raceway, fireworks following races July 2. EagleRaceway.com

Cortland

Cortlandfest, events Saturday. Villageofcortland.com

Diller

Diller Picnic, events Thursday-Saturday, fireworks Saturday at football field. DillerPicnic.net

Firth

Firth Fun Day, events Saturday. facebook.com

Weeping Water

Limestone Days, events Friday and Saturday, fireworks Saturday at city ballfield. Facebook.com

Fairmont

Old Settlers Picnic, events Friday-Sunday, fireworks Sunday at ballfield. facebook.com

Denton

Village of Denton, July 1

Fairbury

Fairbury Country Club, July 1

Pioneer Shrine Club Flea Market, vendors July 2-4, fireworks July 4 at city park. Facebook.com

Adams

Adams City Park, July 2

Burchard

Burchard, July 2

DeWitt

DeWitt Days, events July 1-4, fireworks July 2 at ballfield. facebook.com

Nebraska City

Treestock, events July 2-4, fireworks July 2 at Steinhart Park. NebraskaCity.com

Bennet

Bennet Independence Day, events July 3-4, fireworks July 3 at ballfield. Facebook.com

Pleasant Dale

Ballfield, July 3

York

York County Fairgrounds, July 3

Ashland

Ballfield, July 4

Auburn

Auburn High School, July 4

Crete

College Heights Country Club, July 4

Dorchester

Community celebration, July 4. dorchesterne.com

Friend

Friend Country Club, July 4

Geneva

City Park, July 4

Hebron

Airport, July 4

Hickman

Main Park, July 4

Pawnee City

Fairview Golf Course, July 4

Seward

Seward Fourth of July Celebration, July 4. JulyFourthSeward.com

Tecumseh

Johnson County Fairgrounds, July 4

Wahoo

Lake Wanahoo, July 4

Waverly

Lawson Park, July 4. facebook.com

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

