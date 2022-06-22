35 places to watch fireworks in and around Lincoln

Madysin Frost stretches table covering while setting up the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday. Sales can begin Friday in Nebraska, although Lincoln only allows sales July 3-4.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
For those who love the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks, the wait is almost over.
Fireworks sales open across most of Nebraska on Friday. In Lincoln, fireworks stands are open only July 3-4.
For those who prefer to enjoy their fireworks from a distance, public displays are set to start lighting up the sky this weekend.
Many displays will accompany community celebrations that include food trucks, music and, in some cases, parades.
Lincoln's annual Uncle Sam Jam is again set for July 3 at Oak Lake Park. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., with live music from Soul Dawg to start at 6:15 p.m. before fireworks cap the event.
Genesis Coulter (left) and Madysin Frost cover tables in patriotic bunting in the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday. Sales can begin Friday in Nebraska, although Lincoln only allows sales July 3-4.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the lots adjacent to Haymarket Park. StarTran will provide free shuttles from 5-11 p.m. between Oak Lake Park and the Haymarket Garage, the Gold's Building and County-City Building in downtown Lincoln.
The annual Seward Fourth of July celebration will include live entertainment, a craft and car show, with the parade starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks cap the event.
Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location
Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39
Stored for decades near Sumner, rare Mustang sells for $442,000
Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say
A flurry of fraud: City clerks have recently stolen money from 17 Nebraska towns
'I don’t think anybody is really surprised': Nebraska volleyball gets commit from No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce
Nebraska Game and Parks rejects turkey hunt changes, approves lion, river otter seasons
Barn finds: In rural Sumner, a million-dollar muscle car collection goes to auction
Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa
Watch now: Lincoln student opens boutique in Waverly inspired by late grandmother
Six weeks after female eagle is slain in Seward County, male and chick die, too
Improvements transform Pinewood Bowl from a stage in the park to a professional venue
Town hall meeting draws avid drag racers, residents annoyed by motorists racing on O Street
Biz Buzz: Lincoln pizza restaurant closing down
Gretna siblings killed in crash remembered as 'exemplary young people'
Here's a guide to community events over the next two weekends:
Lincoln Saltdogs, fireworks following Friday's game, Haymarket Park.
saltdogs.com
Uncle Sam Jam, events July 3, Oak Lake Park,
lincoln.ne.gov
Capitol Beach Lake, July 4
Homestead Days, events through Sunday, fireworks following Beatrice Speedway races Friday night.
Facebook.com
Eagle Fun Day, events Saturday,
Facebook.com
Eagle Raceway, fireworks following races July 2.
EagleRaceway.com
Cortlandfest, events Saturday.
Villageofcortland.com
Diller Picnic, events Thursday-Saturday, fireworks Saturday at football field.
DillerPicnic.net
Firth Fun Day, events Saturday.
facebook.com
Limestone Days, events Friday and Saturday, fireworks Saturday at city ballfield.
Facebook.com
Old Settlers Picnic, events Friday-Sunday, fireworks Sunday at ballfield.
facebook.com
Village of Denton, July 1
Fairbury Country Club, July 1
Pioneer Shrine Club Flea Market, vendors July 2-4, fireworks July 4 at city park.
Facebook.com
DeWitt Days, events July 1-4, fireworks July 2 at ballfield.
facebook.com
Treestock, events July 2-4, fireworks July 2 at Steinhart Park.
NebraskaCity.com
Bennet Independence Day, events July 3-4, fireworks July 3 at ballfield.
Facebook.com
York County Fairgrounds, July 3
Auburn High School, July 4
College Heights Country Club, July 4
Community celebration, July 4.
dorchesterne.com
Friend Country Club, July 4
Fairview Golf Course, July 4
Seward Fourth of July Celebration, July 4.
JulyFourthSeward.com
Johnson County Fairgrounds, July 4
Lawson Park, July 4.
facebook.com
Photos: Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Lake Park
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Deb Allen (left) and her kids Isabelle (center) and Jasmine (right) watch the Uncle Sam Jam fireworks show on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
The A-Lami and Mashfi families watch the Uncle Sam Jam fireworks show on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
AM/FM performs their last set of the night before the fireworks show at the Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
American Red Cross volunteer Bryan Leavitt hands out water bottles to attendees at Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
AM/FM Lincoln performs 80s hits to the crowd during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Lincoln Police Department officers sit in golf carts during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
People line up outside the Dig-N food truck during the Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
A general view of the AM/FM Lincoln concert during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Brooke Pfeiffer hands shaved ice cones to customers during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Musician "Featherbeard" sleeps in the shade at Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Friends Haywood Johnson (9, left) and Ethan Hurlburt (9, right) play in Oak Lake during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Kona ice server Charlotte Schuerman hands shaved ice cones to customers during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Spectators dance to AM/FM Lincoln during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Michael Ayala (5, center) tastes his shaved ice cone during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Adrionan Hamilton, 8, puts a fifth flavor onto his shaved ice cone during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Spectators arrive at the Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Families pass through security as they arrive at Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or
jebbers@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.