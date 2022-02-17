30 nonprofits get a boost from $15 million in federal stimulus grants

The Cultural Centers of Lincoln just got a $3.5 million boost toward a goal it set nearly three years ago — to build a center that would be home to two of its organizations and provide needed space for all the city’s cultural groups.

The coalition of all Lincoln’s cultural centers has the federal government to thank for that money, along with city and county officials, who earmarked $15 million of the $108 million it received in American Rescue Plan funds for nonprofit organizations.

The money represented an unprecedented influx of dollars available to nonprofits, and 64 organizations submitted grant applications totaling more than $88 million, according to Human Services Director Sara Hoyle.

Earlier this week, the Lancaster County Board approved grants to 30 of those organizations — the largest one to the Cultural Centers of Lincoln.

The city-county joint budget committee, which oversees the distribution of tax dollars to human service agencies and last year distributed $2.1 million to agencies, created an internal review committee to review the grant applications and made recommendations to the budget committee.

The budget committee also reviewed all the applications and submitted its recommendations and those of the review committee to the county board, which made the final decision.

The $15 million is part of $350 billion from the federal stimulus plan going to states and local governments to help them address the economic impact of the pandemic.

The city of Lincoln got $46 million and the county got $62 million. City and county officials worked together to decide how to use the money, but the $15 million came from the county’s portion.

Hoyle and her staff decided the joint budget committee could meet some of the agencies’ needs through different funding mechanisms, but deciding on which grants to approve was tough, she said. Most nonprofits got less than they asked for in their applications.

“It was hard, hard decisions,” Hoyle told commissioners and city council members at a joint meeting this week. “In the end, we looked at the agencies that really needed the money for infrastructure and really were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Many of the other grants to a wide array of nonprofits — starting at $25,000 — will go to building improvements, including $355,000 to the Good Neighbor Center for its existing building, though some will help expand programming.

Two of the biggest grants — to the Cultural Centers of Lincoln and the Malone Center — represent different projects that will complement one another.

Tom Randa, executive director of the Good Neighbor Center and chairman of the Cultural Centers of Lincoln, said the money it received will help the coalition reach a much-needed goal that’s still in the planning stages.

The cultural centers don’t have enough space to serve the growing needs of minority, refugee and immigrant populations, and coming together as a collaborative in 2019 was the first step to help them get stronger financially.

They've been working on plans for a building since then, and the grant will help raise the money to make it a reality.

“I am very excited,” Randa said. “It would be a nice opportunity to make sure the minorities in Lincoln are getting the services they deserve. That's why I think it's very, very important for our community.”

The new building — which would be about 70,000 square feet and cost about $24 million — would house both the Asian Cultural Center and El Centro de las Americas, as well as the Good Neighbor Center’s food distribution center, the Malone Center’s early childhood program, a welcome area, a commercial kitchen, and “celebration” or event space and classrooms that all the organizations could use.

The coalition has been working on a feasibility study and could be part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Unity Commons at the former site of Cushman Motorworks, a $175 million development planned for 16.5 acres at Vine Street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

In announcing the plan in September, UNL officials said the development would be anchored by a multi-purpose Unity Cultural Center.

Randa said nothing has been finalized.

The Malone Community Center also got a grant — $1.5 million it plans to use to replace the 1980s-era building at 2032 U St.

The existing building is in need of lots of expensive repairs and the program has outgrown the building, said Executive Director John Goodwin.

“It’s older, so it’s limited as to what we can do,” he said. “A new building will provide more space, and also a way for our families, community and kids to see prosperity. Sometime you become what you see — and if you come into a building that’s not as well-equipped as others, that’s what you think you will always have.”

The grant will be just a small portion of the cost, and officials hope to kick off a capital campaign sometime this summer, Goodwin said.

If the Malone Center’s early childhood program moves to the cultural center building when that's built, there will be more space for the Malone Center’s other programs, Goodwin said.

“We’re definitely excited to have something newer for our community to use and be proud of,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

