3 injured in early morning shooting outside downtown bar, LPD investigating

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning outside of a bar on O Street.

The shooting occurred at 2:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers were on-scene within 1 minute after hearing gunshots and administered life-saving care to all three victims, according to LPD's Twitter.

The victims were transported to local hospitals. One victim is in life-threatening condition, one is in critical but stable condition and one has been treated and released.

LPD said in a press release that no arrests have been made. They believe that there was a connection between the victims and the suspect and that there is no ongoing threat to the public's safety.

O Street from 11th to 12th Streets will be closed through the morning hours as police process the scene.

LPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is breaking news, the Journal Star will provide more information as it becomes available.

Rachel Adamson Assistant digital editor Rachel Adamson, a Northwest Missouri State University alumna, joined the Journal Star in May 2022 as an assistant digital editor after a stint on the social team at the Tampa Bay Times.