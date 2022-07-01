27 places to watch fireworks in and around Lincoln this weekend

Madysin Frost stretches table covering while setting up the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday. Sales can begin Friday in Nebraska, although Lincoln only allows sales July 3-4.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
For those who love the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks, the wait is almost over.
Fireworks sales open across most of Nebraska June 22. In Lincoln, fireworks stands are open only July 3-4.
For those who prefer to enjoy their fireworks from a distance, there's plenty of public displays set to go off this weekend in and around Lincoln.
Many displays will accompany community celebrations that include food trucks, music and, in some cases, parades.
Lincoln's annual Uncle Sam Jam is again set for July 3 at Oak Lake Park. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., with live music from Soul Dawg to start at 6:15 p.m. before fireworks cap the event.
Genesis Coulter (left) and Madysin Frost cover tables in patriotic bunting in the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday. Sales can begin Friday in Nebraska, although Lincoln only allows sales July 3-4.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the lots adjacent to Haymarket Park. StarTran will provide free shuttles from 5-11 p.m. between Oak Lake Park and the Haymarket Garage, the Gold's Building and County-City Building in downtown Lincoln.
The annual Seward Fourth of July celebration will include live entertainment, a craft and car show, with the parade starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks cap the event.
Here's a guide to community events this weekend:
Uncle Sam Jam, events July 3, Oak Lake Park,
lincoln.ne.gov
Capitol Beach Lake, July 4
Eagle Raceway, fireworks following races July 2.
EagleRaceway.com
The Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Village of Denton, July 1
Fairbury Country Club, July 1
Pioneer Shrine Club Flea Market, vendors July 2-4, fireworks July 4 at city park.
Facebook.com
Jack Oelke fixes lighting in the Black Dragon Fireworks tent at South 68th Street and Woodland Boulevard in Hickman on Wednesday in preparation for sales, which begin Friday in many communities.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
DeWitt Days, events July 1-4, fireworks July 2 at ballfield.
facebook.com
Treestock, events July 2-4, fireworks July 2 at Steinhart Park.
NebraskaCity.com
Bennet Independence Day, events July 3-4, fireworks July 3 at ballfield.
Facebook.com
York County Fairgrounds, July 3
Auburn High School, July 4
College Heights Country Club, July 4
Community celebration, July 4.
dorchesterne.com
Friend Country Club, July 4
Fairview Golf Course, July 4
Seward Fourth of July Celebration, July 4.
JulyFourthSeward.com
Johnson County Fairgrounds, July 4
Lawson Park, July 4.
facebook.com
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Deb Allen (left) and her kids Isabelle (center) and Jasmine (right) watch the Uncle Sam Jam fireworks show on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
The A-Lami and Mashfi families watch the Uncle Sam Jam fireworks show on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
AM/FM performs their last set of the night before the fireworks show at the Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
American Red Cross volunteer Bryan Leavitt hands out water bottles to attendees at Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
AM/FM Lincoln performs 80s hits to the crowd during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Lincoln Police Department officers sit in golf carts during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
People line up outside the Dig-N food truck during the Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
A general view of the AM/FM Lincoln concert during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Brooke Pfeiffer hands shaved ice cones to customers during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Musician "Featherbeard" sleeps in the shade at Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Friends Haywood Johnson (9, left) and Ethan Hurlburt (9, right) play in Oak Lake during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Kona ice server Charlotte Schuerman hands shaved ice cones to customers during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Spectators dance to AM/FM Lincoln during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Michael Ayala (5, center) tastes his shaved ice cone during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Adrionan Hamilton, 8, puts a fifth flavor onto his shaved ice cone during Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Spectators arrive at the Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03
Families pass through security as they arrive at Uncle Sam Jam on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
