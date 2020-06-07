You are the owner of this article.
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln Sunday
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Lancaster County added 27 coronavirus cases Sunday, but reported no new deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

First case of coronavirus-related inflammatory disease in children reported in Nebraska

The new cases raised the total in the county to 1,356 and followed a day when the Health Department confirmed 36 cases.

Lancaster County’s death toll remained at 10.

Statewide, there were 15,543 total cases and 194 deaths from the disease as of Sunday afternoon.

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

