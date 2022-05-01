26.2 miles: Rucksack relay and other highlights from Sunday's Lincoln Marathon

For dozens of National Guard service members, Sunday's 26.2-mile Lincoln Marathon boiled down to a 5K run. But with 35-pound rucksacks in tow.

Sixteen teams, each comprised of nine service members from different states, completed the marathon in a relay while carrying rucksacks and guidons, which are small flags displayed by military units. Each runner was responsible for about 3 miles, and as you might guess, strategy was involved.

“We knew the wind would be a challenge, so what we did is we put all the females toward the front and back and then men in the middle so we could fluctuate the times," said Lindsey Booth of Nebraska City.

Until recently, the Lincoln Marathon served as the annual time trial for the nation's All-Guard Marathon Team, but those spots are now determined every two years, officials said. Still, approximately 200 National Guard soldiers and airmen from 23 states participated, including 40 members who competed individually in the marathon or half-marathon.

Races like Sunday's Lincoln Marathon are very important to the National Guard community.

“Around the country in the National Guard Marathon community, this is known as the ‘Super Bowl,’” said Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Stephens, National Guard marathon coordinator. “Everyone wants to be chosen to represent their state in Lincoln. Every race I go to, competitors talk about Lincoln.”

Service members of the winning rucksack relay team came from all over the country, including Indiana, Ohio, Iowa and Hawaii.

Forming the relay team wasn't too much of a challenge, joked 1st Sgt. James Roller of Iowa: "Some people volunteered and some people were voluntold."

Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen not running the race helped to staff aid stations along the race route, providing runners with water, electrolyte drinks and other necessities.

On pace for degrees

For four students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, their last year as undergrads looked different than most.

While they pushed through their last courses and planned graduation parties, training for a half-marathon was part of their schedules as well.

Once Lindsay Nottlemann ran her first half-marathon in Lincoln last May, she thought it would be an even better experience this year with her best friends pacing her.

Nathan Murray, Hunter Novacek and Sami Mauch, who like Nottlemann played for the Lopers, joined in on Sunday.

Murray’s mother, Dawn Murray, made the drive from Kearney to support her son and his friends, tracking their progress throughout the morning on the Lincoln Marathon app.

Marking No. 50

As Bettli Lee set up her chair and blanket at her usual spot on South 48th Street, she had her eye out for one more runner than usual.

Lee has been cheering on her 50-year-old daughter, Deb Toth of Lincoln, for 49 races, which made Sunday's half-marathon her 50th. But on Sunday, Lee was able to watch her 10-year-old granddaughter, Zoe Toth, run the half-marathon with her mother.

Deb Toth said that she split up her training between her runner’s club in Lincoln and running in the neighborhood with her daughter.

Lee said Sunday was likely just the beginning of her granddaughter’s running career.

Play that song

As marathon runners arrive at Holmes Park, they were greeted with the familiar sound of "When The Saints Go Marching In."

With a “Request a song” sign in front of her trumpet case and her trumpet in hand, Barb Schmit was in her regular spot on Sunday to provide support for runners reaching the turnaround point of the Lincoln Marathon course.

For more than 10 years, Schmit has been up early with the marathon runners, polishing her trumpet and preparing to provide them a musical salute.

“I’m always at Holmes Park because this spot can be a little tough to get through and there’s fewer supporters than other places,” she said.

Schmit first brought her trumpet out to the Lincoln Marathon to support a relative, and on Sunday she was happy to be joined by her sister from California.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

