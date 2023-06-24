It’s almost time to pull together all the red, white and blue in your wardrobe for this year's Fourth of July.

The majority of fireworks stands open Saturday across Nebraska. In Lincoln, stands are only open July 3-4.

Numerous celebrations are set to occur the weekend leading up to July 4 with food trucks, music, parades and fireworks displays.

Lincoln’s annual Uncle Sam Jam is again set for July 3 at Oak Lake Park. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., live music from Soul Dawg is scheduled at 6:15 p.m. and fireworks end the night starting at 10 p.m.

Food includes ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, funnel cakes, kettle corn, hot dogs, pizza and hamburgers.

Free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the lots adjacent to Haymarket Park.

The annual Seward Fourth of July celebration will include a weekend filled with food, car shows, concerts and tournaments. On July 4, the annual grand parade begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Here’s a guide to community events celebrating the Fourth of July:

Lincoln

Uncle Sam Jam, events July 3, Oak Lake Park. lincoln.ne.gov.

Fireworks, Pine Lake, July 3.

Fireworks, Capitol Beach, July 4.

Ashland

Show and Fireworks, Country Drive Golf Course. facebook.com.

Fireworks, Ashland Ballfields, July 4. visitnebraska.com.

Auburn

Avenue of Flags, Legion Memorial Park, July 4. auburn.ne.gov.

Bennet

Celebrate Bennet, events July 3-4, fireworks July 3 at ballfield. cityofbennet.com.

Burchard

Crete

Fireworks, College Heights Country Club, June 30. facebook.com.

Denton

Fireworks, Village of Denton, June 30. facebook.com.

DeWitt

DeWitt Days, events July 1-4, fireworks July 1 at ballfield. facebook.com.

Dorchester

Community celebration, fireworks at Nerud Field, July 4. dorchester4thofjuly.com.

Eagle

Eagle Raceway, fireworks following races July 1. lincoln.ne.gov.

Fairbury

Pioneer Shrine Club Flea Market, vendors July 2-4, parade and fireworks July 4 at city park. facebook.com.

Friend

Fireworks, Friend Country Club, July 4. facebook.com.

Geneva

Geneva Days, events June 30-July 4, fireworks July 4. genevane.org.

Hickman

Fireworks, Main Park, July 4. hickman.ne.gov.

Nebraska City

Block Party, 1718 3rd Corso, July 1. facebook.com.

Treestock, events July 1-2, fireworks July 2 at Steinhart Park. NebraskaCity.com.

Pawnee City

Fireworks, Fairview Golf Course, July 4.

Seward

Fourth of July Celebration, events July 1-4, fireworks July 4 at Plum Creek Park. julyfourthseward.com.

Tecumseh

Fireworks, Johnson County Fairgrounds, July 4. tecumsehne.com.

Wahoo

Fireworks, Lake Wanahoo, July 4.

Waverly

Fourth of July Celebration, events July 4, fireworks at Lawson Park.

York

Firecracker Frenzy, York County Fairgrounds, July 3. yorkchamber.org.

