24-year-old pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old Lincoln boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 24-year-old Lincoln man charged in the fatal shooting last September of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat has pleaded not guilty.

Majdal K. Elias waived his appearance at the hearing, which had been set for Wednesday morning, instead opting to enter the plea through a court filing Friday.

He hasn't yet been set for trial.

Police arrested Elias in February on charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection to the fatal shooting Sept. 29 in the 5500 block of North Seventh Street.

Al-Burkat was shot in the backseat of a vehicle that night. The driver drove him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where 911 was called. Emergency crews performed CPR on Al-Burkat, but he was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

Investigators said they identified Elias as the driver of an SUV involved in the incident and tracked his movements to determine he was in the area at the time of the shooting, according to court records. They also received information during interviews with passengers in the car Al-Burkat, a student at Northeast High School, was riding in, along with shell casings found at the scene.