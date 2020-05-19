You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
24-year-old pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old Lincoln boy
View Comments
editor's pick

24-year-old pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old Lincoln boy

{{featured_button_text}}

The 24-year-old Lincoln man charged in the fatal shooting last September of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat has pleaded not guilty.

Majdal K. Elias waived his appearance at the hearing, which had been set for Wednesday morning, instead opting to enter the plea through a court filing Friday.

He hasn't yet been set for trial.

Police arrested Elias in February on charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection to the fatal shooting Sept. 29 in the 5500 block of North Seventh Street. 

Elias

Majdal Elias

Al-Burkat was shot in the backseat of a vehicle that night. The driver drove him to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where 911 was called. Emergency crews performed CPR on Al-Burkat, but he was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

Ali Al-Burkat

Ali Al-Burkat

Investigators said they identified Elias as the driver of an SUV involved in the incident and tracked his movements to determine he was in the area at the time of the shooting, according to court records. They also received information during interviews with passengers in the car Al-Burkat, a student at Northeast High School, was riding in, along with shell casings found at the scene. 

Today's jail mugshots

+25 Mugshots from the county jail: 05-19-2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News