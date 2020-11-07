 Skip to main content
201 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County, weekly total tops 1,000 for the first time
201 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County, weekly total tops 1,000 for the first time

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials reported 201 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, one day after the county's risk dial was upgraded to severe.  

The new cases bring the community total to 10,746, with 50 deaths reported since the pandemic emerged last winter. 

The weekly case county topped 1,000 for the first time, with a positivity rate of 24.2%. The weekly case count and positivity rate are a dramatic leap from last week's count of 891 cases and positivity rate of 18.1%. 

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

