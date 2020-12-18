200,000 gallons and 6,000 miles -- The man who helped sanitize Nebraska, and the team that produced it

Flodman had the plan, know-how and ingredients. Howell had the staff, students, space — and now, the capacity. A group formed that week, but it was so loose it never really even had a name.

“It was very informal. The motley crew, the rag-tags, the ragamuffins?” Howell said. “But we came from five or six parts of campus, and that’s what made it special. Everyone else was strangers to us, and then we became a tight-knit team.”

By the first Sunday in April, they’d produced their first 1,000 gallons.

Eventually, they made their sanitizer available to hospitals, schools, first responders, medical and dental providers, community groups and health departments. The university alone would need about 60,000 gallons, Howell said.

A core group of about eight staffed the sanitizer center, though as many as 18 helped throughout the spring and summer.

For some, it became more than a full-time job, Flodman said.

“There were several of us on the team that devoted 100% of our time at work, plus after hours to keep this going and to make it happen.”