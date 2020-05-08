You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln as of Friday morning
View Comments
editor's pick

2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln as of Friday morning

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Friday morning, bringing the community total to 511, according to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

A second Lancaster County resident died of coronavirus earlier in the week. Health officials were notified on Thursday about the death of the person who had been hospitalized.

The mayor and health department will have a briefing Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement eased restrictions beginning Monday, after Gaylor Baird and her health director reluctantly agreed to adopt the plans Gov. Pete Ricketts sought.

The new restrictions match those already in place in Omaha and elsewhere in the state and allows for the reopening of barbershops and tattoo parlors provided staff and patrons wear face masks and give restaurants the ability to serve half the number of diners their establishments can hold.

Lincoln, Lancaster County to reluctantly adopt eased restrictions Ricketts outlined
Virus not stopping this car show from rolling through Lincoln
Ricketts looks ahead to resumption of school this fall

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News