2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln as of Friday morning

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Friday morning, bringing the community total to 511, according to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

A second Lancaster County resident died of coronavirus earlier in the week. Health officials were notified on Thursday about the death of the person who had been hospitalized.

The mayor and health department will have a briefing Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement eased restrictions beginning Monday, after Gaylor Baird and her health director reluctantly agreed to adopt the plans Gov. Pete Ricketts sought.

The new restrictions match those already in place in Omaha and elsewhere in the state and allows for the reopening of barbershops and tattoo parlors provided staff and patrons wear face masks and give restaurants the ability to serve half the number of diners their establishments can hold.

Lori Pilger Public safety reporter