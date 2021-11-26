'2,500 photos and some eggnog' -- Nebraskaland Magazine launches annual photo contest

The editor of Nebraskaland Magazine started a new holiday tradition six years ago — sifting through thousands of reader-submitted pictures for its annual contest.
Photos of flowers and fish, landscapes and landmarks, bison and birds, and humans hiking, hunting and having fun in Nebraska’s outdoors.
“It is enjoyable, once you get into a rhythm,” Jeff Kurrus said. “It’s 2,500 photos and some eggnog.”
Kurrus resurrected the contest in 2015, after learning — in an older issue — that the magazine had hosted a similar annual contest in the past.
And readers responded, first flooding his offices, and later, his Instagram feed, with hundreds, and then thousands of photos.
The rules are simple: The photos must be taken in Nebraska, and fall within one of four categories — wildlife, scenic, recreation or flora.
This year’s contest opened this week, with Nebraskaland accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Kurrus will then start narrowing the field, based on quality and eligibility.
Not all photographers follow the rules. He’s rejected a photo of an alligator (taken in Louisiana), a 100-pound lake sturgeon (not in Nebraska) and a number of birds (no record of them in the state).
After his review, and after the magazine’s staff gets a chance to go through them, he assembles a small team of judges to make their final picks.
The top three winners of each category receive cash prizes and will see their work published in the March issue.
But there’s also another potential reward, even for some photographers who didn’t place. Kurrus is always looking for freelancers to help fill the magazine, and he’s found some through the contest.
“This is a great way for me to find some little diamonds in the rough, as far as photographers. We end up developing a freelance relationship. I’m always looking for new talent that way."
Nebraskaland Magazine’s 2021 Photo Contest
* Submissions accepted through Jan. 1.
* All photos must be taken in Nebraska.
* All photos must be submitted through Instagram. Use hashtag #Nebraskaland2021 and make sure your account is public.
* Winning photos will be published in the March issue; cash prizes awarded for first- through third-place winners in all categories, and a Best of Show prize also awarded.
* Complete rules at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter