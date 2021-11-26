'2,500 photos and some eggnog' -- Nebraskaland Magazine launches annual photo contest

After his review, and after the magazine’s staff gets a chance to go through them, he assembles a small team of judges to make their final picks.

The top three winners of each category receive cash prizes and will see their work published in the March issue.

But there’s also another potential reward, even for some photographers who didn’t place. Kurrus is always looking for freelancers to help fill the magazine, and he’s found some through the contest.

“This is a great way for me to find some little diamonds in the rough, as far as photographers. We end up developing a freelance relationship. I’m always looking for new talent that way."

Nebraskaland Magazine’s 2021 Photo Contest

* Submissions accepted through Jan. 1.

* All photos must be taken in Nebraska.

* All photos must be submitted through Instagram. Use hashtag #Nebraskaland2021 and make sure your account is public.