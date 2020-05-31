17 coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln on Sunday
17 coronavirus cases reported in Lincoln on Sunday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Sunday there were 17 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 1,212.

Officials urge those with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The health department has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.

