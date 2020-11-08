16-year-old Lincoln boy races in Vegas, gives back to community

The speedway also is putting on a 24-car charity race in which Cade Richards is entered. The winner will have $1,000 donated in his name to the charity of his choice.

Cade Richards will race for the Food Bank of Lincoln, whose emblem is on the top of the sportmod he'll race in Las Vegas.

"With the holidays coming up, we figured we'd give back to the community instead of just publicity for the food bank," he said. "We're just trying to give back, and it ain't hurting anyone."

In late October, Cade Richards — with his sportmod in tow — visited Speedway Motors, College View Auto Sales and Leach Camper Sales to meet with community members and receive donations for the food bank.

Jessica Richards said her son is the one who chose the food bank and he called on the businesses to set up the meet and greets.

Cans of food and monetary donations all made their way to Cade Richards, which he passed off to the food bank. When he told his out-of-state racing buddies to donate to their local shelters, they ignored him and sent money to the food bank here.

This kind of support for Cade Richards isn't uncommon, but certainly appreciated.