150 years later, Lancaster County Fair has truly become 'Super'

Amy Dickerson imagines the Lancaster County Fair from 150 years ago being a popular gathering place for the community, but not nearly worthy of the Super Fair moniker is proudly wears today.

"By today's standards, it was very small," said Dickerson, managing director for the Lancaster Event Center. "There might have been a pie-eating contest and maybe a buffalo chip-throwing competition. That kind of stuff."

The modern-day Lancaster County Super Fair, which got underway Thursday and will run through Aug. 7, has something for everyone, she said -- minus the tossing of buffalo chips.

After all, we've evolved.

One hundred and fifty years later, the Super Fair still skews heavily toward its agricultural roots. The Lancaster County Agricultural Society runs the show, and members of local 4-H clubs strut their stuff. Don't expect that to change any time soon.

In addition, you can count on midway rides and every kind of food you can imagine being served on a stick, including the latest variation, whatever that might be, of a corndog.

And never forget there is live musical entertainment each weekend night, along with some new things, you'd expect from a sesquicentennial anniversary.