150 years later, Lancaster County Fair has truly become 'Super'

Amy Dickerson imagines the Lancaster County Fair from 150 years ago being a popular gathering place for the community, but not nearly worthy of the Super Fair moniker is proudly wears today.
"By today's standards, it was very small," said Dickerson, managing director for the Lancaster Event Center. "There might have been a pie-eating contest and maybe a buffalo chip-throwing competition. That kind of stuff."
The modern-day Lancaster County Super Fair, which got underway Thursday and will run through Aug. 7, has something for everyone, she said -- minus the tossing of buffalo chips.
After all, we've evolved.
One hundred and fifty years later, the Super Fair still skews heavily toward its agricultural roots. The Lancaster County Agricultural Society runs the show, and members of local 4-H clubs strut their stuff. Don't expect that to change any time soon.
In addition, you can count on midway rides and every kind of food you can imagine being served on a stick, including the latest variation, whatever that might be, of a corndog.
And never forget there is live musical entertainment each weekend night, along with some new things, you'd expect from a sesquicentennial anniversary.
"This is a big year for us," said Dickerson, who will be a part of her eighth Super Fair. "There are a lot of special things going on this year."
* The Nebraska Ribfest, the third rib contest to take place in the region in the last four weeks, will be held from Aug. 5-7 and, unlike its predecessors, will feature a few nationally recognized outfits as well as a few regional teams.
* Any time there is a contest to determine who makes the best cinnamon rolls, there's going to be interest. That takes place Saturday and as an added bonus, it will be judged by Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who we learned during the last election cycle once made a living making donuts.
* Starting Friday, a 56-foot mural commemorating the 150th anniversary of the fair will begin to take shape. The mural is being painted by a graffiti artist named KDART, who will spend about five hours a day working on the project.
* Aussie Kingdom, the only touring Australian wildlife exhibit, will be a featured attraction. With kangaroos, wallabies, wallaroos, native birds and lizards, the wildlife show promises to bring the Australian Outback to life.
* The Wolves of the World exhibit features a pack of wolves who were rescued and raised in captivity. Those in attendance will be invited into their habitat.
Admission to the Super Fair is $3, but you can stop by any U-Stop, Russ's Market, Super Saver or West Gate Bank for a free gate admission pass. Parking is $5.
