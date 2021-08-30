 Skip to main content
$150,000 Pick 5 ticket sold at Lincoln convenience store
A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Kwik Shop, 5600 Holdrege St.

 Journal Star file photo

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.

A Pick 5 ticket sold at a Lincoln convenience store is worth $150,000 after Sunday night's drawing.

The Nebraska Lottery announced Monday morning that a ticket sold at Kwik Shop, 5600 Holdrege St., hit the Pick 5 jackpot by matching numbers 9, 14, 23, 28 and 37.

The odds of hitting the Pick 5 jackpot are one in 501,942, according to lottery officials.

Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing, and prizes greater than $20,000 must be claimed at the Nebraska Lottery's Lincoln headquarters.

