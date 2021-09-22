'12 Days of Hope' blood drive fuels 50% uptick in donations in honor of fallen Lincoln officer

Lundeen said each donation can help save the lives of up to three people, meaning the blood drive could conceivably benefit as many as 5,400 patients in two dozen hospitals throughout Nebraska and western Iowa.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Engler and newly minted LPD Chief Teresa Ewins were on hand for the event, along with a handful of staff members from the blood bank.

Ewins, who was sworn in as chief earlier this month, said the blood drive served as a clear indication of how giving the Lincoln community and its first responders can be can be.

"The stepping-up of our members is so incredible, because it says something about our departments," Ewins said. "But we have to continue. It's really important that we have our communities continue to go out and donate blood."

Ewins and Lundeen thanked the Herrera family for their support in pulling off the blood drive, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of the investigator's death. The police chief said the family "will remain a big part of our lives."