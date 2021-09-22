'12 Days of Hope' blood drive fuels 50% uptick in donations in honor of fallen Lincoln officer

More than 1,800 donors gave blood to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank from Aug. 26 through Sep. 7, participating in the 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive that honored fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.
The drive — hosted by LPD, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Omaha-area first responders — coincided with a 50% increase in blood donations over normal average for the time frame, according to blood bank staff.
Kari Lundeen, a community outreach representative at the blood bank, said the sharp uptick in donations is an indication of fervent support from first responders and ordinary citizens who donated blood from Aug. 26 through Sep. 7 — a nod to the 12 days Herrera spent in the hospital after he was shot Aug. 26, 2020. Herrera died on Sep. 7.
"Last year, when the news broke, we saw the community asking how they could help," Lundeen said at a news conference on Wednesday, announcing the results alongside representatives from LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue. "This year, the support of the 12 Days of Hope campaign was overwhelming."
The blood bank collected 223 units from donation events hosted by first responders in both Lincoln and Omaha during the 12-day drive, Lundeen said. LPD Officer Erin Spilker said 200 first-time donors, herself included, offered blood for the drive.
Lundeen said each donation can help save the lives of up to three people, meaning the blood drive could conceivably benefit as many as 5,400 patients in two dozen hospitals throughout Nebraska and western Iowa.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Engler and newly minted LPD Chief Teresa Ewins were on hand for the event, along with a handful of staff members from the blood bank.
Ewins, who was sworn in as chief earlier this month, said the blood drive served as a clear indication of how giving the Lincoln community and its first responders can be can be.
"The stepping-up of our members is so incredible, because it says something about our departments," Ewins said. "But we have to continue. It's really important that we have our communities continue to go out and donate blood."
Ewins and Lundeen thanked the Herrera family for their support in pulling off the blood drive, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of the investigator's death. The police chief said the family "will remain a big part of our lives."
The drive replaced the "Battle of the Badges" blood drive that had become a tradition, pitting Lincoln's police force against its firefighters. But the first responders opted this year to take a "band together" approach in an effort to honor Herrera, fielding support from neighbors in Omaha, too.
'They came when we really needed 'em:' Officer's widow bonds with Nebraska family following tragedy, Dec. 24, 2020
Though the drive ultimately replaced the competition, organizers still tracked how many donations stemmed from separate drives and police and fire facilities. Lincoln Fire and Rescue staff donated 68 units of blood, Lundeen said, while LPD donated 76 units of blood -- the largest in the department's history, according to the blood bank.
Spilker, Lundeen, Engler and Ewins all stressed the importance of regular blood donation, with the blood bank advocating for residents to make it a part of their routine.
"Lives every day need to be saved," Engler said. "Everyone can play a role in that."
