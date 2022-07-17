10th annual road race helps children with brain cancer

With the pop of a starting gun, about 760 runners took off down Stadium Drive near Memorial Stadium early Sunday morning, showing support for children suffering from brain cancer.
Cheering alongside them were Husker football players, cheerleaders, and coaches. A cluster of jersey-wearers and pompom-wavers were waiting at the finish line to shake the hands of tired finishers.
Participants in the 10th annual Nebraska Football Road Race on Sunday laced up at 8 a.m. for the mile fun run and 8:30 for the 5-kilometer runs. Afterward, runners offered their tees and caps for their favorite players to sign.
All registration fees went directlyto pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The event honors a longstanding relationship with Team Jack Foundation — an organization that seeks to find a cure for pediatric brain cancer.
Husker football coach Scott Frost addressed the sea of red shortly before the 5k race began. He encouraged the crowd to help their neighbors.
“We live in an era now where it's really easy to get on social media and just say, ‘I wish you well; I'm praying for you,’ but never actually do anything,” Frost said. “You can make a difference in this world.”
Frost thanked his players for their leadership in organizing the event and encouraged them to use their position to make an impact.
“Be the type of person that makes a difference, even if it's one person or event at a time,” he said.
The first road race began in 2012 after Jack Hoffman, then a 6-year-old with brain cancer, formed a relationship with former Husker football player and current Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead. The two met in 2011 and Burkhead sported a bracelet that read, “Team Jack — Pray” during each game.
In 2013, the Huskers asked Jack Hoffman to suit up for a spring game. Former Husker quarterback Taylor Martinez handed the ball to Jack Hoffman, who proceeded to score on a 69-yard touchdown for the red team.
Today, Jack Hoffman is a junior at West Holt high school. He’s traded his Husker jersey and plays on his high school football team while continuing treatment. On Sunday, he ran the mile with his supporters.
His father, Andy Hoffman was diagnosed with a glioblastoma — a type of fast-growing brain tumor — in late July 2020. Andy Hoffman died on March 1, 2021. A memorial fund for Andy Hoffman has been created on the Team Jack Foundation website.
Kate Frazier, assistant director of life skills at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who helped organize Sunday's run, said it’s important for Nebraskans to join hands in this cause, which affects far too many children.
“The pediatric brain cancer percentage in Nebraska is one of the highest,” Frazier said. “This money really helps kids to be able in the comfort of their own homes … and not have to travel as much for treatments.”
Frost assembled a leadership team for the road race to help promote the event. Members include fifth-year rush end Ryan Schommer, freshman outside linebacker Ernest Hausmann and senior wide receiver Omar Manning.
Schommer has been involved with the road race since his redshirt year in 2018. He said he’s always held the cause near and dear to his heart.
“What these families go through, no family should go through,” he said. “We think we have it tough with practices and the stuff we go through, but it doesn't even compare.”
Before the 5k, the crowd stood in silence as 21-year-old brain cancer survivor Cayden Hubbard performed the national anthem. Seeing the rush of red and white banding together makes him hopeful.
“It's amazing,” Hubbard said. “It just tells everybody that … whether you're a parent, a kid, you know, whoever, you're not alone in this fight.”
Jack Hoffman meets President Obama
President Barack Obama greets Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, on Monday in the Oval Office. Hoffman, who is battling pediatric brain cancer, gained national attention after he ran for a 69-yard touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game. Hoffman holds a football Obama signed for him.
Nebraska's Brooke Thomason (left) and Courtney Breault give a high-five to Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, after throwing out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium.
Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, gives high-fives to the Husker softball team after throwing out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium. Hoffman's sisters Ava, 5, (lower right) and Reese, 2, (top right) were there to enjoy the fun with their brother Jack.
Jack Hoffman, 7, and his sister Ava, 5, both of Atkinson, stand with the Husker softball team during the National Anthem before Jack threw out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium. Since 2011 Jack Hoffman has been battling pediatric brain cancer.
LINCOLN, NEB - 04/06/2013 Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, Neb., down the field for his touchdown play during a special segment dedicated to Hoffman during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game Saturday, April 6, 2013, at Memorial Stadium. Since 2011 Hoffman has been struggling with seizures and complications related to a brain tumor. MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman to the right spot for his play in the second half of the Nebraska Red-White spring football game at Memorial Stadium. More than 7.6 million people have watched the play on YouTube. Jack, now 8, has battled brain cancer for the past two years.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) hands off to Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, for his touchdown play during a special segment dedicated to Hoffman during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game ON Saturday, April 6, 2013, at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman, 6, of Atkinson, down the field for his touchdown play during a special segment dedicated to Hoffman in the second half of the Red-White Spring Game Saturday, April 6, 2013, at Memorial Stadium.
PETE SOUZA/The White House
Rex Burkhead (left) and Jack Hoffman with the signed football President Obama gave to Jack on Monday, April 29, 2013, at the White House.
The signed football President Obama gave to Jack Hoffman Monday, April 29, 2013, at the White House.
The Hoffman family of Atkinson pose for a photo outside the White House were they met President Obama Monday, April 29, 2013.
Jack Hoffman with former Nebraska football player Rex Burkhead after meeting with President Barack Obama in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. The 7-year-old, who is fighting brain cancer, attracted millions of fans after his 69-yard touchdown run during Nebraska's spring football game.
Jack Hoffman with former Nebraska football player Rex Burkhead after meeting with President Barack Obama in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. The 7-year-old, who is fighting brain cancer, attracted millions of fans after his 69-yard touchdown run during Nebraska's spring football game.
Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, throws out the first pitch for the Michigan-Nebraska softball game at Bowlin Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2013.
Nebraska's Brooke Thomason (left) and Courtney Breault give a high-five to Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, after throwing out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium.
Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, throws out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium. Since 2011 Hoffman has been battling pediatric brain cancer.
Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, gives high-fives to the Husker softball team after throwing out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium. Hoffman's sisters Ava, 5, (lower right) and Reese, 2, (top right) were there to enjoy the fun with their brother Jack.
Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Nebraska's softball game against Michigan on Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.
Jack Hoffman, 7, and his sister Ava, 5, both of Atkinson, stand with the Husker softball team during the National Anthem before Jack threw out the first pitch for the Nebraska-Michigan game Saturday, April 27, 2013, at Bowlin Stadium. Since 2011 Jack Hoffman has been battling pediatric brain cancer.
Jack Hoffman trading card by Upper Deck.
LINCOLN, NEB - 04/06/2013 Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, Neb., down the field for his touchdown play during a special segment dedicated to Hoffman during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game Saturday, April 6, 2013, at Memorial Stadium. Since 2011 Hoffman has been struggling with seizures and complications related to a brain tumor. MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Taylor Martinez (3) hands off to Jack Hoffman, whose 69-yard touchdown run in the Nebraska Red-White spring football game at Memorial Stadium has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube.
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/06/2013 Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman (22) on the field for a special play in the second half of the Nebraska Red-White spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, April 6, 2013. The red team won the game 32-25. ANNA REED/Lincoln Journal Star
Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman to the right spot for his play in the second half of the Nebraska Red-White spring football game at Memorial Stadium. More than 7.6 million people have watched the play on YouTube. Jack, now 8, has battled brain cancer for the past two years.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) and Scott Criss (67) guide Jack Hoffman down the field on his touchdown run during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game in April. Associated Press members in Nebraska voted the play, and the attention it drew, as the state's top story in 2013.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) hands off to Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson, for his touchdown play during a special segment dedicated to Hoffman during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game ON Saturday, April 6, 2013, at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) guides Jack Hoffman, 6, of Atkinson, down the field for his touchdown play during a special segment dedicated to Hoffman in the second half of the Red-White Spring Game Saturday, April 6, 2013, at Memorial Stadium.
The touchdown Jack Hoffman (22) scored at last year's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium helped spark nationwide interest in Team Jack and research into a cure for pediatric brain cancer.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) escorts Jack Hoffman, 7, of Atkinson down the field for a touchdown during Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) and Scott Criss (67) guide Jack Hoffman down the field on his touchdown run during the second half of the 2013 Red-White Spring Game.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.