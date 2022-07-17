10th annual road race helps children with brain cancer

With the pop of a starting gun, about 760 runners took off down Stadium Drive near Memorial Stadium early Sunday morning, showing support for children suffering from brain cancer.

Cheering alongside them were Husker football players, cheerleaders, and coaches. A cluster of jersey-wearers and pompom-wavers were waiting at the finish line to shake the hands of tired finishers.

Participants in the 10th annual Nebraska Football Road Race on Sunday laced up at 8 a.m. for the mile fun run and 8:30 for the 5-kilometer runs. Afterward, runners offered their tees and caps for their favorite players to sign.

All registration fees went directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The event honors a longstanding relationship with Team Jack Foundation — an organization that seeks to find a cure for pediatric brain cancer.

Husker football coach Scott Frost addressed the sea of red shortly before the 5k race began. He encouraged the crowd to help their neighbors.

“We live in an era now where it's really easy to get on social media and just say, ‘I wish you well; I'm praying for you,’ but never actually do anything,” Frost said. “You can make a difference in this world.”

Frost thanked his players for their leadership in organizing the event and encouraged them to use their position to make an impact.

“Be the type of person that makes a difference, even if it's one person or event at a time,” he said.

The first road race began in 2012 after Jack Hoffman, then a 6-year-old with brain cancer, formed a relationship with former Husker football player and current Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead. The two met in 2011 and Burkhead sported a bracelet that read, “Team Jack — Pray” during each game.

In 2013, the Huskers asked Jack Hoffman to suit up for a spring game. Former Husker quarterback Taylor Martinez handed the ball to Jack Hoffman, who proceeded to score on a 69-yard touchdown for the red team.

Jack Hoffman won a 2013 ESPY Award in the category “Best Moments in Sports” for his legendary score.

Today, Jack Hoffman is a junior at West Holt high school. He’s traded his Husker jersey and plays on his high school football team while continuing treatment. On Sunday, he ran the mile with his supporters.

His father, Andy Hoffman was diagnosed with a glioblastoma — a type of fast-growing brain tumor — in late July 2020. Andy Hoffman died on March 1, 2021. A memorial fund for Andy Hoffman has been created on the Team Jack Foundation website.

Kate Frazier, assistant director of life skills at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who helped organize Sunday's run, said it’s important for Nebraskans to join hands in this cause, which affects far too many children.

“The pediatric brain cancer percentage in Nebraska is one of the highest,” Frazier said. “This money really helps kids to be able in the comfort of their own homes … and not have to travel as much for treatments.”

Frost assembled a leadership team for the road race to help promote the event. Members include fifth-year rush end Ryan Schommer, freshman outside linebacker Ernest Hausmann and senior wide receiver Omar Manning.

Schommer has been involved with the road race since his redshirt year in 2018. He said he’s always held the cause near and dear to his heart.

“What these families go through, no family should go through,” he said. “We think we have it tough with practices and the stuff we go through, but it doesn't even compare.”

Before the 5k, the crowd stood in silence as 21-year-old brain cancer survivor Cayden Hubbard performed the national anthem. Seeing the rush of red and white banding together makes him hopeful.

“It's amazing,” Hubbard said. “It just tells everybody that … whether you're a parent, a kid, you know, whoever, you're not alone in this fight.”