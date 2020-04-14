100-year-old West A 'eyesore' disappearing for roundabout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few neighbors celebrated this week when a demolition crew surrounded — and started stripping — the century-old church at South Folsom and West A streets.

“I believe today is the day the ‘Folsom/West A eyesore’ will be no more,” one wrote on the West A Neighborhood Association Facebook page. “Happy day here.”

Another wrote: “No more blind spot … never liked that eyesore!”

The shotgun shack of a church, long and narrow and built right up against the corner of the two arterials, has been around since at least 1919, said Ed Zimmer, the city’s former historic preservation planner.

Early on, it was called Highland Park Community Presbyterian or, sometimes, Hyland Park. And it was an important part of the neighborhood.

Down the street, where she’s lived for 93 years, Marie Reindhardt remembers going to Bible school there. She remembers Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts meeting there. She remembers it being rented for wedding and baby showers. A hub of activity, she said.

“But then it went to pot.”