100-year-old West A 'eyesore' disappearing for roundabout
100-year-old West A 'eyesore' disappearing for roundabout

Church Demolition

A demolition crew disassembles a century-old church at the corner of West A and South Folsom streets. The city is getting rid of the vacant building to make room for a roundabout.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A few neighbors celebrated this week when a demolition crew surrounded — and started stripping — the century-old church at South Folsom and West A streets. 

“I believe today is the day the ‘Folsom/West A eyesore’ will be no more,” one wrote on the West A Neighborhood Association Facebook page. “Happy day here.”

Another wrote: “No more blind spot … never liked that eyesore!”

The shotgun shack of a church, long and narrow and built right up against the corner of the two arterials, has been around since at least 1919, said Ed Zimmer, the city’s former historic preservation planner.

Early on, it was called Highland Park Community Presbyterian or, sometimes, Hyland Park. And it was an important part of the neighborhood.

Down the street, where she’s lived for 93 years, Marie Reindhardt remembers going to Bible school there. She remembers Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts meeting there. She remembers it being rented for wedding and baby showers. A hub of activity, she said.

“But then it went to pot.”

Two decades ago, an association of Pentecostal churches in Iowa sold it to a private owner. Then it sat vacant for years — weeds growing, paint flaking, graffiti artists visiting.

The city bought it in September for $55,000. Monday, demolition crews removed the windows. Tuesday, they peeled back the stucco, revealing dark 100-year-old timber.

And the rest of the church will disappear soon, making way for a roundabout that will replace the four-way stop there this fall, said Gaylon Masek, a city construction project manager.

But not every neighbor is happy to see it go.

“I'd much rather look at this old building that has sat here my entire childhood,” one wrote on the West A Facebook page, “than another damn roundabout.”

Husker News