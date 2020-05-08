You are the owner of this article.
10 Lancaster County cases tied to Smart Chicken in Waverly
Ten Lancaster County residents have contracted COVID-19 due to spread within the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Friday.

Five of the cases were employees and the other five were relatives or close contacts of the employees, seh said. 

This is the second Lancaster County worksite cluster after health officials connected nine cases to the Smithfield plant in Lincoln. 

Still, the outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete remains the largest contributing source of new cases in the county. 

To date, health department staff have identified 192 Lancaster County cases stemming from the Crete plant. 

That's one of every three local cases. 

Lopez said about half the employees at the plant, which has about 2,000 workers, have been tested, and testing will continue as long as necessary. 

Overall, Lincoln reported 21 more cases Friday afternoon, and to date has recorded two deaths, including one person who had been hospitalized and succumbed to the illness this week.

Lincoln hospitals on Friday tended to 38 people, including 12 Lancaster County residents. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators, she said. 

Lopez called hospital capacity healthy Friday, which marked the end of the first week of the gradual restart of elective surgeries.

Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement eased restrictions beginning Monday, after Gaylor Baird and her health director reluctantly agreed to adopt the plans Gov. Pete Ricketts sought.

The new restrictions match those already in place in Omaha and elsewhere in the state and allows for the reopening of barbershops and tattoo parlors provided staff and patrons wear face masks and give restaurants the ability to serve half the number of diners their establishments can hold.

Concerned about COVID-19?



