$1 million Powerball ticket sold at north Lincoln convenience store

A $1 million lottery ticket was sold last week in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Fast Mart, 6835 N. 27th St. It matched all five white numbers (5, 21, 36, 61, 62) but not the red Powerball (18) for Saturday night's drawing. If it had matched all numbers, the ticket would have been worth $117 million.

Instead, the estimated jackpot has increased to an estimated $126 million.

This marks the second $1 million ticket sold in Lincoln in 2020, following one sold in late March at the Schmick's Market on West O Street.

The odds of a ticket winning $1 million in Powerball are 1 in 11,688,053.

