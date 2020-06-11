Editorial, 6/12: Body cameras are necessary equipment for police officers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If one of the goals of government is transparency, video footage ensures accountability, or at least the perception of it.

We only need to look at the tragic death of George Floyd to understand the impact of video footage, which, thanks to an onlooker with the foresight to turn on her iPhone camera, allowed the world to witness his horrible end under the knee of an abusive Minneapolis police officer.

Without the video, his death, while still just as tragic, would not have stirred so much raw emotion. A picture might tell a thousand words, but in this newfangled world, a few minutes of video footage -- mixed with the viral powers of the social media -- speaks volumes.

Without video proof of a police officer's knee against the neck of Mr. Floyd for the final nine minutes of life, his death might not have outraged a nation, spurred a series of nationwide protests or served as a catalyst for a police reform movement.

Among the local ripples was Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday's push for Sheriff's Office deputies to begin wearing body cameras.

We wholeheartedly endorse the action -- and urge other commissioners who might be worried about the cost to look at partnering somehow with the system that's in use by the Lincoln Police Department.