Lincoln’s Karen New Year celebration a display of cultural unity

Nebraska’s steadily-growing Karen population put together a colorful, vibrant and largely-attended celebration in honor of its New Year on Sunday.

The Karens, a group of refugees from Burma, are regarded as one of the faster-growing refugee communities in Nebraska, and thousands have relocated here from Burma.

The spirit of the Karens was on display during Sunday’s event at Lincoln High School. An estimated 1,000 people were there.

The Karen year is now 2762, a date that originates from when they initially moved into Burma. The Karen New Year is typically observed in late December in Burma.

“We celebrate it during the time that works best for everyone to come and celebrate, so we do it here in January,” said Tha Ther Mo, Karen Society of Nebraska’s Omaha chapter president.

The upstairs corridor of the high school was lined with tables from the event’s 17 sponsors. Sho Say Gay (pronounced Reh), the Karen Society of Nebraska’s Lincoln chapter president, said that planning the event began early in the fall.

She also noted the intentional symbolism behind having 17 sponsors for the 17th anniversary of the Karen Society of Nebraska.

Additionally, the Karen Society of Nebraska put together multiple informative stations for members of the Karen community. Community members handed out brochures featuring English-to-Karen translations of common grocery store items, important medical information and even information about how to begin the U.S. citizenship process.

As one organizer put it, the Karen community has to ensure it looks out for one another at all times and provide those not familiar with English the necessary tools to survive.

A day of information and entertainment continued in the auditorium, as hundreds of people crammed in to watch a celebratory ceremony. The event featured cultural dances and songs, guest speakers and a fashion show that displayed trendy clothes designed and modeled by young people in the Karen community.

A luncheon followed with fare from dishes native to the Karen community. That was followed by more cultural entertainment.

The event, Gay said, was a success and she’s pleased with the year-to-year improvement in the turnout.

“Every year we look at (the attendance) and it looks like it grows more and more,” Gay said. “... Each year we try to do a little bit better.”

Not only are Gay and Mo pleased with how the event went, they were also excited to see plenty of people from outside the Karen community in attendance.

“... We really appreciate them for joining us every year,” Mo said. “We need to build diversity really good so we can know each other’s culture. It's good to share each other’s culture and traditional things.”

Mo said that he particularly enjoyed getting to meet new people from outside the community.

In the future, they hope that even more people will join them to celebrate.

“It’s really important for us to celebrate this day,” Mo said.

