Inmate assault sends two prison staffers to hospital

Two staffers at the Nebraska State Penitentiary suffered serious injuries when they were assaulted by an inmate Saturday evening.

The staff members were taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The assault occurred just before 6:30 p.m. inside one of the housing units. According to the release, the inmate punched the first staff member in the head, knocking him out. The inmate continued the assault and took the staffer's pepper spray and used it on the staffer.

When another staffer arrived, the inmate hit him in the head numerous times with the pepper spray canister. The staffer was able to use his pepper spray on the inmate, who was restrained when help arrived.

The second injured staff member received staples to close injuries to his head and was released from the hospital, while the first staffer remains hospitalized.

The incident will be investigated, with findings sent to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1