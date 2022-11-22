 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Flood criticizes Dr. Fauci upon his pending departure

  • 0

Rep. Mike Flood bid farewell to Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday in a news release that expressed relief that "the Dr. Fauci Show is finally over."

Flood said that Fauci, who is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years and as White House chief medical advisor, "used the opportunity (of his pending departure) to belittle Americans, painting some as pushers of 'disinformation.'"

"The once apolitical medical professional transformed himself over the course of the coronavirus pandemic into a hero of cable news liberals and foe of freedom lovers," the 1st District Republican congressman said.

"At times, his appearances seemed to become more about promoting his own image and less about reaching a broader range of Americans with sound science," Flood said. 

Fauci spoke at a White House briefing earlier in the day. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

