February is a month of Dental and Heart Health. How are these two things connected?

Dr. Christine Bergman understands the connection between dental health and heart health very well. In the spirit of Heart Health Month, we asked Dr. Bergman, “Can fixing dental problems improve a patient’s overall health and help them to live longer and better?”

This was her answer:

“Absolutely! The mouth is a part of the human body, and cannot be considered independent. The oral cavity harbors a diverse microbiome and the second largest number of microorganisms after the gut, with ~500-700 species. This makes it a focal point for developing dental diseases and leading to increased risk factors for many systemic illnesses.

Heart and dental health are connected because compromised dental health. For instance, compromised health can lead to inflammation in the gums, which can cause bacteria to enter the bloodstream and potentially damage the heart.

Focusing on fixing gum disease therefore helps patients LIVE LONGER and BETTER.

As an experienced dentist, I utilize the time spent with my patients to educate them on how to best achieve optimal oral health. This ultimately can lead to improved overall health as well.”

Dr. Bergman sees patients who face many problems, from gum disease to cavities. She knows better than most just how much dental health can affect somebody’s overall quality of life — for better or for worse. Another question she faces commonly is whether removing teeth will help to stop dental disease, for somebody with too many dental problems. She recently shared some great advice for those who face this issue, too:

“I recommend a comprehensive exam to evaluate all teeth, prognosis, and their impact on your overall health. Once the evaluation is completed, you will be able to choose between treating the existing dental disease — which would consist of procedures such as gum disease treatment, removing infected teeth and protecting fragile or damaged teeth — or, depending on your situation, you might be able to decide to remove all of your teeth and replace them with a revolutionary, innovative procedure called the “Hybrid Bridge” (also known as All-on-4 implants, or Smile-in-One Day).

This procedure replaces all teeth with multiple dental implants and a beautiful porcelain bridge that sits securely on top of those implants. This will permanently replace all of your teeth, and will stay in your mouth without needing removal at night.

Dr. Bergman is right — and the patients for whom this is the best option find this procedure to be life-changing. After all, it allows them to:

End their dental disease.

Replace all teeth with a beautiful, natural-looking alternative.

Give them the ability to chew well.

Give them the ability to smile confidently.

Ends the need to fix recurrent dental problems

Patients love their dental bridges, and more importantly, their lives are truly changed.

I want to share one story about a wonderful patient who came to see us. This patient was embarrassed and avoided dentists due to dental fear for years. Unfortunately, as a result of her avoidance, she had multiple infected teeth. Her cardiologist wanted her to see a dentist to start on gum treatment. He was concerned about the early signs of cardiac disease, and wanted her dental health to be improved to prevent it.

When she came to see us, she had advanced gum disease, and multiple sites of infection. She was given all of the options, including that of the hybrid bridge. She chose to move forward with the bridge to replace all of her teeth.

She loves her new smile, and to her utmost surprise, she immediately gained more energy after removing all of her infected teeth. She reported that her blood pressure became more stable, and her energy levels increased. On top of that, her confidence when smiling, speaking, and eating in public dramatically skyrocketed.

This story is not an uncommon one. If you can relate to her — if you desire to live longer and better, but are afraid or embarrassed to see a dentist, I want to welcome you to visit Dr. Bergman at South Lincoln Family Dentistry.

Dr. Bergman is passionate about helping patients to overcome barriers and finally achieve optimal dental health, ultimately improving their overall health and quality of life as a result.

Dr. Christine Bergman

Email directly at: nebraskafamilydentistryslfd@gmail.com

Call at: (402) 413-7700

Or schedule 24/7 online at:https://southlincolnfamilydentistry.com

Learn more about the teeth replacement options mentioned:https://southlincolnfamilydentistry.com/what-is-the-hybrid-prosthesis/.

Join me via Facebook Live: How to Live Longer & Better on February 21st, from 12:30pm-1:00pm at @Nebraska Family Dentistry - South Lincoln Family Dentistry