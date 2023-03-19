Sen. Tom Brewer thinks Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's long filibuster that ate up a big chunk of this year's legislative session might trigger an often-threatened change in the Legislature's filibuster rule.

"People are justifiably concerned about our legislative rules that allow one senator to shut down the business of the people of Nebraska," Brewer wrote in his weekly legislative newsletter.

"A strong majority of senators are also concerned about this rule and many want to introduce and pass a change to the rules to prevent this from happening in the future.

"I think a change is badly needed," Brewer stated.

Ahead is "a long list of things the people want," he said. "Reducing property taxes, school choice, abortion, the right to keep and bear arms, voter ID, religious liberty, etc."

"The governor's priorities of overhauling how we fund schools and actually reducing the size and cost of our state government depend on having the votes," Brewer wrote.

That provides a clear description of the conservative priorities that are likely to dominate the last half of this legislative session, many or which are going to attract targeted filibusters.

Drama ahead.

"Now we finally have the votes to pass many of these ideas if senators stick to their hometown values when it comes time to vote on legislation," Brewer stated.

It currently requires 33 votes to end a filibuster; although this is a non-partisan body, the Legislature currently is composed of 32 senators who are Republicans and 17 who are Democrats.

Every vote will count; every senator holds power.

Buckle up.

* * *

Who do Nebraska Republicans want as their 2024 presidential nominee?

Too early to tell.

Donald Trump was a popular president among Nebraska Republicans and a comfortable winner in Nebraska in 2016 and 2020. Roughly 58% of the general election vote both times.

That's big, but former Sen. Ben Sasse, an outspoken Trump critic, won reelection in 2020 with 63% of the vote.

Although Trump has been popular among most Nebraska Republicans, he was not influential enough to convince them that Charles Herbster, his loyal colleague and enthusiastic booster, should be Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial nominee last year.

Even after the former president flew to the state to bestow his blessing in person a few days before the primary election, voters handed the Republican nod to Jim Pillen.

Trump liked to dump on Sasse, who chose to write in an alternative Republican name rather than vote for Trump, his party's nominee, in presidential elections.

Sasse attempted to halt Trump at the very beginning, traveling to Iowa before its caucuses in 2016 in an effort to try to derail the Trump train before it left the station.

And Sasse ultimately voted to convict Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection when he was impeached -- for the second time -- in 2021.

Ron DeSantis is the current leading alternative to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but we're obviously a long way out and that could change. Perhaps more than once.

Is that the guy that Nebraska Republicans prefer?

Or does Mike Pence or someone else break through?

Both DeSantis and Pence were featured speakers -- along with Ted Cruz -- at Pete Ricketts' 2021 annual steak fry at Nebraska City when Nebraska's newest U.S. senator was still governor.

Ricketts is in the Senate now, filling the seat that Sasse left to become president of the University of Florida.

While the players on the board are bound to change, it's unclear yet whether Nebraska Republicans are ready to move on from Donald Trump.

And, if so, who would they jump to?

* * *

Finishing up:

* Big question in play: Would the huge series of tax reductions now under consideration in the Legislature drain state government of future revenue that might be needed to adequately support or improve programs and services while also addressing future challenges?

* Cutting taxes is easy; raising them can be politically impossible, with broadening the sales tax base positioned as the regressive, low-hanging fruit.

* During an appearance on Fox Business, Sen. Pete Ricketts said that when he was governor he asked President Joe Biden "directly, face to face" for a meeting or 15-minute phone call "to talk about an important issue that would impact health care in Nebraska," but the president's staff ultimately "refused to let me talk to him."

* Gotta believe that Kansas would have won that evenly-matched struggle with Arkansas at the end if Coach Bill Self had been on the bench.