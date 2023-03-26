There were tears in the Legislature last week.

And that's a good thing.

Because they say it matters, that what they do really matters.

This Legislature has been dealt a cultural divide.

And it accompanies the already baked-in partisan political divide that exists even in a non-partisan legislature.

And that is wedded to the urban-rural divide in Nebraska.

All 16 votes cast to oppose the cloture motion to break the filibuster that had trapped legislation to ban most of the "gender-affirming" care, including surgeries, that is now available to young Nebraskans under the age of 19 were cast by Democrats.

And all but one were cast by residents of Lincoln or metropolitan Omaha, although the Lincoln and Omaha votes were divided.

Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha was the only Democrat to support cloture and then vote for subsequent first-round advancement of the bill.

But three Republicans did not vote to advance the bill once it had cleared a filibuster. There is bargaining ahead.

There was anguish in the Rotunda where young opponents of the bill had gathered to express their concerns along with reports from senators during the debate of increased calls to a crisis line from transgender youth.

A dramatic day.

The tears shed during the debate flowed from both male and female senators who opposed the bill.

"I don't think this is our job, colleagues," Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the only Democratic senator from outside metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln, said during an emotional and deeply personal speech.

Some impressive freshman senators made compelling arguments during the debate. New voices emerging.

What has changed in the Legislature is the missing sound of more independent or more moderate Republican voices. They were there a year ago, although it's impossible to predict how those five senators who were term-limited out of office might have voted on this bill.

They evolved during their eight years, valued their independence and, in the process, they became game-changers. That gave them power.

Might happen, might not happen again.

This legislative session has been carefully organized through committee membership and leadership to deliver conservative results.

So much so that legislative opponents have seized on the filibuster as their only effective response, the only way that they can limit the outcome and perhaps even change or moderate some of the results.

There was animosity in the air as senators headed home for a three-day weekend.

With 50 legislative days completed, no bills passed, relationships bruised or broken, and a couple of tough months with night sessions looming ahead.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Rep. Don Bacon has been named the most effective Republican congressional lawmaker by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, which is associated with Vanderbilt University. The 2nd District Omaha congressman also ranked first as the Number One Republican on defense issues.

* The Legislature moves into full-day floor sessions on Tuesday; 29 scheduled night sessions lie ahead with adjournment expected from 9 p.m. to potentially as late as 11:59 p.m.

* Big bills lined up on Tuesday's legislative agenda when senators return: second-stage consideration of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry gun bill, which is likely to confront its second filibuster; first-round consideration of the proposal to reduce individual and corporate income taxes.

* The cultural divide issues in the Legislature look a lot like what may lie ahead in the 2024 presidential election: what courses can be taught in colleges and schools, what books and art work can be available in libraries, transgender recognition and rights, and much more.

* Baseball on Thursday.