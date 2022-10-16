Don Walton: Ricketts wooed by national GOP leaders to accept Senate appointment

Eyes on Gov. Pete Ricketts as national Republican leaders urge him to accept an appointment to the Senate and then gear up for a 2024 Senate race.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly urged Ricketts to fill the Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse when he resigns to accept the presidency of the University of Florida if all goes well as expected when the university's board of trustees meets on Nov. 1.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina made a direct pitch to Ricketts at the governor's annual Republican steak fry gathering in Nebraska last week.

"I hope you'll think about it, sit down with your family and pray on it, and if that opportunity comes, maybe you can take the competency and the caring and the conservatism you've demonstrated here in Nebraska and bring it to help us in Washington," Graham said.

"Think about it," he urged Ricketts during the event at Arbor Lodge in Nebraska City.

Later in the week, the governor participated in a podcast conversation with a couple of McConnell's top political advisers, including former chief of staff Josh Holmes.

The podcast is titled Ruthless.

There was spirited conversation in answer to questions about the Cubs, his governorship, his "I like to win; I like to be successful" goals and his choice of a Navy fighter pilot landing on an aircraft carrier at sea when Ricketts was asked to identify what he might consider to be the ultimate personal challenge.

A long time ago as part of a press tour arranged by the Navy, I watched pilots land from aboard a perch on the deck of an aircraft carrier that was pitching back and forth, up and down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast.

At night.

It was stunning.

A full-court press is underway by Republicans now to urge Ricketts to agree to fill the expected Senate vacancy himself after he completes his governorship in January and then secure a six-year term in the 2024 presidential election year.

It's been awhile since a former governor held one of Nebraska's Senate seats, but there's a long list of them who did, including Jim Exon, Bob Kerrey, Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns who provided one former Nebraska governor in the state's Senate twosome for a span of 36 years from 1979 to 2015.

* * *

What an election year 2024 is shaping up to be in Nebraska!

Voters will elect all five Nebraska members of Congress, including both of the state's U.S. senators, during a presidential election year.

There ought to spur a huge voter turnout, but it could be blunted if the Legislature places difficult barriers in front of Nebraskans who don't hold drivers licenses when it decides how to implement a voter photo ID initiative that is likely be be approved by voters this November.

And how do we keep it simple and easy for voters who want to cast their ballots by mail?

Voting should not be burdensome, and no one who is eligible should be left out.

There was no problem with voting in Nebraska before this proposal and the Legislature ought to be sure there isn't one after this initiative is implemented.

"There shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise," the state constitution demands.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Four state senators are calling for a legislative investigation into the state Department of Education, with Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil warning about "left wing activist bureaucrats promoting comprehensive sex education and critical race theory in our public schools."

* Is there a better name for a student newspaper anywhere than The Independent Florida Alligator at the University of Florida in Gainesville?

* Voter registration figures in Alachua County where Gainesville is the county seat: 48,508 Republicans; 86,128 Democrats.

* And this stunner from the university where Ben Sasse has been nominated to be its next president: The University of Florida has shattered its private fundraising goals by more than a billion dollars, raising $4.5 billion over an eight-year period for teaching, discovery, outreach and economic development. That's big time.

* Sen. Tom Brewer, the Army warrior, has returned to Ukraine on his ongoing mission to provide assistance to the people, this time including helping older Ukrainians who are trapped in the war zone evacuate to a warmer, safer place this winter.

* After struggling for a long time just like Nebraska to matter once again nationally, Tennessee made it back to college football relevancy first.