Don Walton: Republican statewide advantage approaches three decades

Just five weeks until Nebraskans elect a new governor.

Advantage: Jim Pillen.

But you already knew that.

Here's the secretary of state's September voter registration report for the state: 604,988 Republicans; 345,268 Democrats. Along with 268,291 non-partisans.

There's a Republican voter registration advantage in 90 of 93 counties, all but Dakota, Douglas and Thurston.

That represents a steeply uphill march for a statewide Democratic candidate today.

It's a far distance from 2006 when Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson won reelection to a second Senate term after winning two terms as governor.

Look at those Senate election results -- and the names of the candidates -- 16 years ago to see how dramatically things have changed: Nelson, 378,388; Republican nominee Pete Ricketts, 213,928.

Pillen approaches the November match with Blood with a substantial campaign funding advantage along with a name recognition edge secured in the aftermath of an expensive, widely watched Republican primary battle in May.

Sen. Carol Blood, the Democratic nominee, is battle-tested after six years in the Legislature, but her task is challenging.

Democrats appear to be competitive in two congressional races this November and that conceivably could give Blood somewhat of a hidden boost along the way, but Nebraskans essentially have been choosing their governors and U.S. senators in the Republican primary election for the last few decades.

It's been 28 years since Democrats won a gubernatorial contest in Nebraska. That would have been Ben Nelson's reelection to a second term in 1994.

"Long time passing," Pete Seeger might say. "Long time ago."

* * *

A couple of competitive congressional contests are crowding into the spotlight this election year.

Metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat is always up for grabs.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon is matched against state Sen. Tony Vargas, the Democratic nominee, in November.

But eastern Nebraska's reapportioned 1st District with its competing combination of Lincoln's urban vote and the vote in 11 rural counties -- which include the communities of Norfolk, Fremont, Columbus and Bellevue -- has also become a more competitive battleground now.

Results of the June special election to fill Jeff Fortenberry's seat following his resignation demonstrated that.

Republican nominee Mike Flood defeated Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks by 6,234 votes, losing Lincoln-Lancaster County by 10,000 votes while romping to victory elsewhere, although the Sarpy County vote was close.

Republicans hold a voter registration advantage in the district exceeding 67,000.

The strong showing by Pansing Brooks in June came days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that erased abortion rights previously guaranteed in the court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 and that became the focal point of Pansing Brooks' final argument centering on a woman's right to choose.

If Flood wins the rematch, history suggests he'll be the 1st District congressman for as long as he chooses -- although a U.S. Senate seat could open up before this decade is done.

Fortenberry was reelected to the House eight times before he resigned; his predecessor, Doug Bereuter, was reelected a dozen times before he left to become president and CEO of the Asia Foundation.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Unrest in Russia: Protests, dissent, open acts of rebellion against the mobilization of Russian men to fight in Ukraine, an accompanying exodus of fighting-age men from the country, Putin talking nuclear weapons. What comes next?

* And, in our country, Donald Trump suggests that Mitch McConnell "has a death wish" after the Republican Senate leader agrees to fund the federal government through December. What comes next?

* Here comes October, bright yellow, orange and red beneath a blue canopy dotted with billowing white clouds. It's showtime in Nebraska.

* Hey, it's simple, just hand Aaron Judge a contract, tell him to fill in the blank and name him Yankee team captain, assuming the role that has been vacant since Derek Jeter left. How hard is that?

* Huskers looked hungry and all-in on Saturday night.