Friday was a remarkable day at Nebraska's Capitol.

While there was an increased security presence due to the emotional nature of legislation restricting abortion and transgender rights, the governing process remained open to Nebraskans with unrestricted access to the Rotunda and to the legislative balconies.

Only after an outburst disturbed the legislative process were the balconies ultimately cleared and closed.

The Legislature and the Nebraska State Patrol respected the right to assemble and to protest and the noisy and emotional crowd responded with good behavior, with only a few exceptions.

Open government with access for citizen participation.

Well done.

* * *

Perhaps never before have female senators so dominated a legislative session.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, a Republican, probably is the most influential member of the 2023 Legislature, not only leading the way toward historic tax cuts, but also toward adoption of a broad conservative agenda.

On the Democratic side of the invisible aisle that exists inside Nebraska's non-partisan Legislature, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha dominated by slamming the brakes on the 2023 legislative session.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha has been her strong and outspoken teammate.

Meanwhile, Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has emerged as perhaps the leading voice of the Democratic policy alternative to the Republican playbook.

"Nebraska is big enough for all of us," Conrad said to her colleagues on Friday as they prepared to cast their votes on abortion and transgender rights.

This should be "a place where everyone can belong," she said.

Other female senators, including Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, have played a vocal Democratic role.

On the Republican side, Sen. Joni Albright of Thurston led the way on pro-life legislation.

Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha authored the transgender legislation that sparked the session-long filibuster mounted by Cavanaugh.

And voter ID legislation proposed by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar appears likely to trigger one more battle in the final days of a legislative session that no one is going to miss.

Meanwhile, in the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln is a valued and experienced voice.

And other influential women, including Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, are also playing a less visible role.

They're down to single figures at the Capitol now — nine more legislative days to go — before final adjournment currently scheduled for June 9.

But who's counting?

In the closing days of this broken session, who isn't?

It has been challenging for senators as well as emotional and instructive — and whatever is the direct opposite of collegial.

* * *

Big celebration planned in Washington on June 7 when a statue of Willa Cather is unveiled as Nebraska's newest entry into Statuary Hall in the nation's capitol.

A celebratory program and cocktail reception will be hosted by the Willa Cather Foundation in Washington on the evening before.

Cather will join Chief Standing Bear as Nebraska's two representatives in the Capitol. His statue was dedicated in 2019.

Those are choices, which were approved by the Nebraska Legislature, that might not fit the national image of Nebraska today.

Neither -- big-time -- does the recent choice of Malcolm X as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Those nominations are a reminder: Perhaps now is the time, with three members of Nebraska's congressional delegation who served in the one-house, non-partisan legislature created by Sen. George Norris, to right the partisan wrong that kept Norris out of being honored with a portrait in the Senate Reception Room despite heading the list of outstanding senators nominated for that recognition by a panel of distinguished American historians.

* Sen. Deb Fischer is co-sponsoring a bill to direct regulators to require automakers to maintain installation of AM radio in new vehicles.

* Not sure how the Legislature can restore collegiality, but senators will enjoy their legislative experience a whole lot more if they try.

* Among the songs that young protestors chose to sing in the Capitol Rotunda during final consideration of the bill to prohibit gender-affirming treatments for transgender youths was "Somewhere over the Rainbow."

* As a legislative battle looms over implementation of voter ID requirements, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon argues in his weekly update for "a clean, simple voter ID bill that can be in place for the 2024 elections."

* Speaker John Arch of La Vista met with Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln and Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha to consider how to ensure "robust protections for free expression and safety for all" prior to Friday's abortion and transgender rights debate. Two Republicans, two Democrats.