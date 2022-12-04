Don Walton: Legislative leadership contests emerge as Pillen appoints his team

An early look at senators who have revealed their candidacy to lead legislative committees shows two major contests already looming.

Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams and Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood are declared candidates for chairmanship of the Appropriations Committee, a position that will be vacated by Sen. John Stinner of Gering upon completion of his second term in the Legislature in January.

In another high-profile contest, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont is seeking to continue in her role as chairwoman of the Education Committee with Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil also an announced candidate.

Those are two key committees and they will be in the spotlight next year.

Appropriations will recommend -- and essentially determine -- the contours and priorities of the state budget for the next two years.

Its chairperson can be a powerful force -- as Stinner certainly has been -- in shaping state government's priorities and goals, perhaps especially in the first year of a new governor's four-year term.

The Education Committee is likely to be a battleground next year as Governor-elect Jim Pillen embarks on an effort to fundamentally rewrite the state school aid funding formula in a manner that essentially would benefit rural Nebraska.

The ensuing debate is almost certain to open up a rural-urban split while providing a rare opportunity for Nebraskans to review and better understand the state's school aid funding formula. Me included.

That showdown is going to fill the Rotunda with superintendents and lobbyists and it appears to have filibuster written all over it.

But trying to predict the Legislature is not a good idea.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is the sole announced candidate to continue as chairwoman of the important Revenue Committee, which will be busy with new opportunities to accelerate tax cuts as state government's surplus revenue continues to grow.

Building on her first six years of experience and leadership skills, Linehan is likely to be an especially influential and powerful force in the 2023 Legislature.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha is the single candidate thus far for chairmanship of the super-busy Judiciary Committee, succeeding Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who decided not to seek re-election to the Legislature.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista is the only declared candidate for Speaker of the Legislature; Sen. Tom Briese of Albion is the sole announced candidate to chair the Legislature's governing executive board.

The 2023 Legislature will convene on Jan. 4 and is tentatively scheduled to adjourn its 90-day session on June 9.

* * *

Finishing up:

* It's December, so of course Husker football would dominate the news. As it will in January and February and March and April and on through the spring and summer leading up to Aug. 31 opener: Nebraska vs. Minnesota in Minneapolis on a Thursday night, en route to a friendly welcome in Boulder -- the Buffs making a splash on Saturday by naming Deion Sanders their new head coach -- on Sept. 9.

* The Democratic Party's decision to remove Iowa from its starring role as the first testing ground for the party's presidential candidates in 2024 is a reminder that Nebraska used to be a major player as one of the few states with presidential primaries. That brought John Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter and the whole cast of characters to the state to campaign a long time ago.

* Governor-elect Jim Pillen has decided to rely on the experience of state government department directors in reappointing most of those who have been part of the Ricketts administration. Big decision still pending on director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

* The oath once taken by Donald Trump, who is urging termination of constitutional provisions that prevent him from reclaiming the presidency despite the results of the 2020 election: "I will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

* As Nebraska works to finally complete its long-promised expressway system and Lincoln prepares to celebrate the opening of its South Beltway, pressure is building to add a third lane to the U.S. Interstate Highway in the high-traffic corridor west of Lincoln, expanding three-lane traffic beyond the Lincoln-Omaha segment.

* Great win for the Kansas State Wildcats, our nearby neighbors and used-to-be football buddies. Kinda miss them and KU and even Oklahoma, but Colorado and Missouri maybe not so much.

* The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's drama department remains securely located at One Memorial Stadium Drive.