Don Walton: Lagging population growth not a threat to Nebraska House seats

New U.S. Census Bureau population data suggests the likelihood that Nebraska is not at risk of losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2030 census despite weaker than typical population growth.
But Idaho is on course to surpass Nebraska's population this decade, dropping Nebraska one notch to the 38th most populous state.
Nebraska's recent growth rate was measured at 0.2%, which is half the national growth rate.
Nebraska has three seats in the House.
The assessment that Nebraska's three House seats appear not to be endangered in 2030 comes in an e-mail communication from David Drozd, a population expert now with Community Health Development Partners in Omaha.
Drozd previously was research coordinator in the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Watching on TV as Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the case to Congress and to the American people for continued U.S. weapons support for his embattled country was poignant along with uplifting.
Suddenly he was here not just because he needs more assistance, but also because there appears to be some quit developing in Congress now.
They're doing the fighting and the dying, all the hard stuff not only on the battlefield but also in their homes, which may have no heat or light this cold night and along with the raw darkness is the pain of missing family members.
What they ask from us is help, not participation. They would continue to do the fighting, the suffering, the dying. We would just help arm them with weaponry that can help protect them.
But this one seems to be intentionally cruel; that's the strategy now.
How does it end and when does it end?
Russian troops were at war in Afghanistan for 10 years. U.S. troops were in combat nearly a decade in Vietnam.
It's hard to imagine what would be left in Ukraine if this one continued even half that long.
Maybe we can help try to make sure it doesn't.
As Sen. Ben Sasse prepares to depart the Senate for the presidency of the University of Florida, the House of Representatives passed his bipartisan Protecting American Intellectual Property Act, which was earlier approved by the Senate.
"Sanctioning thieves for stealing American intellectual property is simple, common sense," Sasse said.
"We can't sit back and keep acting like this isn't a problem -- we need to go after these hackers."
Sasse is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
The seating chart for the 2023 Nebraska Legislature appears to be settled and it's always worth a glance.
Some legislative leaders choose to be up front, but I'm always inclined to take a look at who chooses to sit in the back row or two.
That's where a senator can keep track of who's talking to whom and especially be aware of any brief gathering of senators on the floor or on the sidelines while the Legislature is in session.
What's cooking? What's being hatched? Who's there? Who appears to be leading the discussion?
Some of the most effective leaders, including those who cast many of the decisive votes, in the previous Legislature settled in the back row or two. Not all of them; there are always leaders scattered elsewhere, too.
But there were a lot of difference-makers seated in the back of the chamber last year.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a skilled and effective senator who works both sides of the aisle, has moved to the back row and will be seated next to Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who is likely to be the new chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who is returning to the Legislature after previously being term-limited out of the body in 2016, has secured a seat in the back row and will be next to Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha. She's likely to be an active participant from Day One.
Good vantage points for watchful eyes.
* Brandon Metzler will be the new clerk of the Legislature, chosen to succeed Patrick O'Donnell, who prepared him as assistant clerk and recommended him. The new Legislature is set to confirm the executive board's 7-1 decision to select Metzler on the Jan. 4 opening day of the 2023 legislative session.
* Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has scored a trifecta of major appointments at the beginning of his governorship: a U.S. senator, a new state senator, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
* Pillen decided to keep many key members of the Ricketts administration at their position, including directors of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Administrative Services.
* The big decision yet to be made is choosing a new director of the Department of Correctional Services.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of
densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers
moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was
on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be
close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put,
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates. You may also like: Most rural counties in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Johnson County
- Population: 5,118
- Born in Nebraska: 3,691 (72.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,210 (23.6% of population)
--- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.5%), West (6.9%)
- Born in another country: 157 (3.07% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.82%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.21%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. York County
- Population: 13,671
- Born in Nebraska: 9,887 (72.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,472 (25.4% of population)
--- Midwest (12.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.0%), West (7.9%)
- Born in another country: 216 (1.58% of population)
--- Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (0.80%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Lincoln County
- Population: 35,042
- Born in Nebraska: 25,343 (72.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 8,494 (24.2% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.7%), West (10.1%)
- Born in another country: 1,064 (3.04% of population)
--- Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (1.85%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Gosper County
- Population: 2,001
- Born in Nebraska: 1,460 (73.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 484 (24.2% of population)
--- Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (2.2%), South (3.7%), West (8.1%)
- Born in another country: 57 (2.85% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (2.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Harlan County
- Population: 3,380
- Born in Nebraska: 2,470 (73.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 800 (23.7% of population)
--- Midwest (13.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.1%), West (7.6%)
- Born in another country: 97 (2.87% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.39%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (1.07%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Nebraska's climate has warmed by 2.03° F since 1970
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Thomas County
- Population: 586
- Born in Nebraska: 430 (73.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 147 (25.1% of population)
--- Midwest (15.5%), Northeast (0.0%), South (4.9%), West (4.6%)
- Born in another country: 6 (1.02% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#44. Platte County
- Population: 33,250
- Born in Nebraska: 24,399 (73.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 5,122 (15.4% of population)
--- Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.0%), West (4.8%)
- Born in another country: 3,428 (10.31% of population)
--- Africa (0.21%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (9.24%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Brown County
- Population: 2,887
- Born in Nebraska: 2,123 (73.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 645 (22.3% of population)
--- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (1.6%), South (3.4%), West (7.5%)
- Born in another country: 99 (3.43% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (2.01%), Latin America (1.39%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#42. Burt County
- Population: 6,503
- Born in Nebraska: 4,794 (73.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,602 (24.6% of population)
--- Midwest (15.9%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.1%), West (4.9%)
- Born in another country: 68 (1.05% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Thayer County
- Population: 5,000
- Born in Nebraska: 3,696 (73.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,266 (25.3% of population)
--- Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.8%), West (7.1%)
- Born in another country: 31 (0.62% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.46%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.04%)
You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hayes County
- Population: 889
- Born in Nebraska: 658 (74.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 181 (20.4% of population)
--- Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (0.2%), South (2.6%), West (8.5%)
- Born in another country: 45 (5.06% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (5.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Franklin County
- Population: 2,970
- Born in Nebraska: 2,209 (74.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 725 (24.4% of population)
--- Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (0.3%), South (5.4%), West (8.5%)
- Born in another country: 26 (0.88% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.30%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Seward County
- Population: 17,217
- Born in Nebraska: 12,839 (74.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,038 (23.5% of population)
--- Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (4.0%), West (6.2%)
- Born in another country: 199 (1.16% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Nuckolls County
- Population: 4,204
- Born in Nebraska: 3,138 (74.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 985 (23.4% of population)
--- Midwest (14.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.7%), West (4.9%)
- Born in another country: 67 (1.59% of population)
--- Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.86%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.17%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Adams County
- Population: 31,541
- Born in Nebraska: 23,575 (74.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,035 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.2%), West (7.1%)
- Born in another country: 1,843 (5.84% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (1.15%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (4.41%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.10%)
You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Nebraska
Pixabay
#35. Buffalo County
- Population: 49,594
- Born in Nebraska: 37,205 (75.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 9,928 (20.0% of population)
--- Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.1%), West (6.5%)
- Born in another country: 2,254 (4.54% of population)
--- Africa (0.31%) , Asia (1.45%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (2.60%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#34. Hooker County
- Population: 741
- Born in Nebraska: 557 (75.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 181 (24.4% of population)
--- Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.9%), West (9.4%)
- Born in another country: 3 (0.40% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Jefferson County
- Population: 7,102
- Born in Nebraska: 5,364 (75.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,517 (21.4% of population)
--- Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.3%), West (5.3%)
- Born in another country: 215 (3.03% of population)
--- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (2.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Holt County
- Population: 10,123
- Born in Nebraska: 7,665 (75.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,139 (21.1% of population)
--- Midwest (11.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.1%), West (6.9%)
- Born in another country: 235 (2.32% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.48%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Webster County
- Population: 3,497
- Born in Nebraska: 2,653 (75.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 810 (23.2% of population)
--- Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (1.7%), South (2.7%), West (7.1%)
- Born in another country: 17 (0.49% of population)
--- Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.06%)
You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Gage County
- Population: 21,548
- Born in Nebraska: 16,465 (76.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,535 (21.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.5%), West (5.5%)
- Born in another country: 423 (1.96% of population)
--- Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (1.23%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.06%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Grant County
- Population: 691
- Born in Nebraska: 528 (76.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 144 (20.8% of population)
--- Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (4.5%), South (1.3%), West (8.8%)
- Born in another country: 15 (2.17% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (1.88%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Arthur County
- Population: 439
- Born in Nebraska: 338 (77.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 96 (21.9% of population)
--- Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (1.4%), West (8.2%)
- Born in another country: 5 (1.14% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#27. Clay County
- Population: 6,193
- Born in Nebraska: 4,784 (77.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,144 (18.5% of population)
--- Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (2.4%), West (7.0%)
- Born in another country: 236 (3.81% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (3.49%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Stanton County
- Population: 5,946
- Born in Nebraska: 4,623 (77.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,133 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (2.1%), South (2.0%), West (3.8%)
- Born in another country: 186 (3.13% of population)
--- Africa (0.25%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (2.47%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cuming County
- Population: 8,882
- Born in Nebraska: 6,960 (78.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,344 (15.1% of population)
--- Midwest (9.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.3%), West (2.9%)
- Born in another country: 553 (6.23% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (6.01%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Kearney County
- Population: 6,588
- Born in Nebraska: 5,164 (78.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,140 (17.3% of population)
--- Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.8%), South (3.7%), West (5.3%)
- Born in another country: 244 (3.70% of population)
--- Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (2.69%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Phelps County
- Population: 9,050
- Born in Nebraska: 7,110 (78.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,689 (18.7% of population)
--- Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.6%), West (4.8%)
- Born in another country: 187 (2.07% of population)
--- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.01%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.86%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Frontier County
- Population: 2,636
- Born in Nebraska: 2,075 (78.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 542 (20.6% of population)
--- Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.6%), West (8.0%)
- Born in another country: 19 (0.72% of population)
--- Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Custer County
- Population: 10,788
- Born in Nebraska: 8,516 (78.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,016 (18.7% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (0.8%), South (3.1%), West (5.9%)
- Born in another country: 222 (2.06% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (1.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.05%)
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Saunders County
- Population: 21,356
- Born in Nebraska: 16,896 (79.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,071 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (10.7%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.1%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 219 (1.03% of population)
--- Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Rock County
- Population: 1,430
- Born in Nebraska: 1,140 (79.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 279 (19.5% of population)
--- Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (6.2%), West (3.6%)
- Born in another country: 4 (0.28% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Pierce County
- Population: 7,132
- Born in Nebraska: 5,700 (79.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,307 (18.3% of population)
--- Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (0.7%), South (1.9%), West (4.7%)
- Born in another country: 99 (1.39% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.06%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Antelope County
- Population: 6,315
- Born in Nebraska: 5,091 (80.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,065 (16.9% of population)
--- Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.9%), South (3.8%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 115 (1.82% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.39%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#16. Logan County
- Population: 896
- Born in Nebraska: 728 (81.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 151 (16.9% of population)
--- Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (2.9%), South (0.9%), West (7.7%)
- Born in another country: 17 (1.90% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (1.56%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Hamilton County
- Population: 9,219
- Born in Nebraska: 7,497 (81.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,571 (17.0% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.0%), West (5.7%)
- Born in another country: 130 (1.41% of population)
--- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (1.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.03%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Polk County
- Population: 5,208
- Born in Nebraska: 4,237 (81.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 770 (14.8% of population)
--- Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.7%), West (5.2%)
- Born in another country: 187 (3.59% of population)
--- Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (2.94%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.02%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Wheeler County
- Population: 689
- Born in Nebraska: 565 (82.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 119 (17.3% of population)
--- Midwest (11.3%), Northeast (1.0%), South (1.5%), West (3.5%)
- Born in another country: 5 (0.73% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Loup County
- Population: 690
- Born in Nebraska: 569 (82.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 98 (14.2% of population)
--- Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (0.4%), South (0.6%), West (5.2%)
- Born in another country: 23 (3.33% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.33%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Garfield County
- Population: 2,081
- Born in Nebraska: 1,719 (82.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 347 (16.7% of population)
--- Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.4%), West (7.4%)
- Born in another country: 15 (0.72% of population)
--- Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Fillmore County
- Population: 5,542
- Born in Nebraska: 4,600 (83.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 861 (15.5% of population)
--- Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (1.9%), West (3.6%)
- Born in another country: 80 (1.44% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.07%)
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Valley County
- Population: 4,100
- Born in Nebraska: 3,419 (83.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 620 (15.1% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (1.1%), South (2.5%), West (3.7%)
- Born in another country: 58 (1.41% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.88%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Merrick County
- Population: 7,826
- Born in Nebraska: 6,543 (83.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,011 (12.9% of population)
--- Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.1%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 270 (3.45% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.98%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (2.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Greeley County
- Population: 2,361
- Born in Nebraska: 1,975 (83.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 329 (13.9% of population)
--- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.1%), West (4.2%)
- Born in another country: 31 (1.31% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Butler County
- Population: 7,997
- Born in Nebraska: 6,753 (84.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,061 (13.3% of population)
--- Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.2%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 168 (2.10% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (1.73%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Nebraska
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#5. Howard County
- Population: 6,428
- Born in Nebraska: 5,438 (84.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 821 (12.8% of population)
--- Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (0.5%), South (1.6%), West (4.5%)
- Born in another country: 107 (1.66% of population)
--- Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.30%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. McPherson County
- Population: 420
- Born in Nebraska: 358 (85.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 60 (14.3% of population)
--- Midwest (9.5%), Northeast (0.0%), South (0.7%), West (4.0%)
- Born in another country: 2 (0.48% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Boone County
- Population: 5,228
- Born in Nebraska: 4,481 (85.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 685 (13.1% of population)
--- Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.1%), West (5.0%)
- Born in another country: 52 (0.99% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.44%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Nance County
- Population: 3,525
- Born in Nebraska: 3,025 (85.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 478 (13.6% of population)
--- Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (1.3%), South (2.8%), West (4.5%)
- Born in another country: 22 (0.62% of population)
--- Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.51%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Sherman County
- Population: 3,015
- Born in Nebraska: 2,634 (87.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 328 (10.9% of population)
--- Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (0.8%), South (1.2%), West (4.2%)
- Born in another country: 49 (1.63% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.43%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
