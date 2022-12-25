Don Walton: Lagging population growth not a threat to Nebraska House seats

New U.S. Census Bureau population data suggests the likelihood that Nebraska is not at risk of losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2030 census despite weaker than typical population growth.

But Idaho is on course to surpass Nebraska's population this decade, dropping Nebraska one notch to the 38th most populous state.

Nebraska's recent growth rate was measured at 0.2%, which is half the national growth rate.

Nebraska has three seats in the House.

The assessment that Nebraska's three House seats appear not to be endangered in 2030 comes in an e-mail communication from David Drozd, a population expert now with Community Health Development Partners in Omaha.

Drozd previously was research coordinator in the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

* * *

Watching on TV as Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the case to Congress and to the American people for continued U.S. weapons support for his embattled country was poignant along with uplifting.

Suddenly he was here not just because he needs more assistance, but also because there appears to be some quit developing in Congress now.

They're doing the fighting and the dying, all the hard stuff not only on the battlefield but also in their homes, which may have no heat or light this cold night and along with the raw darkness is the pain of missing family members.

What they ask from us is help, not participation. They would continue to do the fighting, the suffering, the dying. We would just help arm them with weaponry that can help protect them.

War by nature is cruel.

But this one seems to be intentionally cruel; that's the strategy now.

How does it end and when does it end?

Russian troops were at war in Afghanistan for 10 years. U.S. troops were in combat nearly a decade in Vietnam.

It's hard to imagine what would be left in Ukraine if this one continued even half that long.

Maybe we can help try to make sure it doesn't.

* * *

As Sen. Ben Sasse prepares to depart the Senate for the presidency of the University of Florida, the House of Representatives passed his bipartisan Protecting American Intellectual Property Act, which was earlier approved by the Senate.

"Sanctioning thieves for stealing American intellectual property is simple, common sense," Sasse said.

"We can't sit back and keep acting like this isn't a problem -- we need to go after these hackers."

Sasse is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

* * *

The seating chart for the 2023 Nebraska Legislature appears to be settled and it's always worth a glance.

Some legislative leaders choose to be up front, but I'm always inclined to take a look at who chooses to sit in the back row or two.

That's where a senator can keep track of who's talking to whom and especially be aware of any brief gathering of senators on the floor or on the sidelines while the Legislature is in session.

What's cooking? What's being hatched? Who's there? Who appears to be leading the discussion?

Some of the most effective leaders, including those who cast many of the decisive votes, in the previous Legislature settled in the back row or two. Not all of them; there are always leaders scattered elsewhere, too.

But there were a lot of difference-makers seated in the back of the chamber last year.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a skilled and effective senator who works both sides of the aisle, has moved to the back row and will be seated next to Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, who is likely to be the new chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, who is returning to the Legislature after previously being term-limited out of the body in 2016, has secured a seat in the back row and will be next to Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha. She's likely to be an active participant from Day One.

Good vantage points for watchful eyes.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Brandon Metzler will be the new clerk of the Legislature, chosen to succeed Patrick O'Donnell, who prepared him as assistant clerk and recommended him. The new Legislature is set to confirm the executive board's 7-1 decision to select Metzler on the Jan. 4 opening day of the 2023 legislative session.

* Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has scored a trifecta of major appointments at the beginning of his governorship: a U.S. senator, a new state senator, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

* Pillen decided to keep many key members of the Ricketts administration at their position, including directors of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Administrative Services.

* The big decision yet to be made is choosing a new director of the Department of Correctional Services.

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska #50. Johnson County #49. York County #48. Lincoln County #47. Gosper County #46. Harlan County #45. Thomas County #44. Platte County #43. Brown County #42. Burt County #41. Thayer County #40. Hayes County #39. Franklin County #38. Seward County #37. Nuckolls County #36. Adams County #35. Buffalo County #34. Hooker County #33. Jefferson County #32. Holt County #31. Webster County #30. Gage County #29. Grant County #28. Arthur County #27. Clay County #26. Stanton County #25. Cuming County #24. Kearney County #23. Phelps County #22. Frontier County #21. Custer County #20. Saunders County #19. Rock County #18. Pierce County #17. Antelope County #16. Logan County #15. Hamilton County #14. Polk County #13. Wheeler County #12. Loup County #11. Garfield County #10. Fillmore County #9. Valley County #8. Merrick County #7. Greeley County #6. Butler County #5. Howard County #4. McPherson County #3. Boone County #2. Nance County #1. Sherman County